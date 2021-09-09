ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix quarterfinals revealed for ‘FIRST STRIKE’

In the Grand Prix quarterfinals, eight of the best male featherweight kickboxers will do battle, with matchups featuring Marat Grigorian vs. Andy "Souwer Power" Souwer, Sitthichai "Killer Kid" Sitsongpeenong vs. Tayfun "Turbine" Ozcan, Samy "AK47" Sana vs. Chingiz Allazov, and Enriko "The Hurricane" Kehl vs. Davit Kiria.

In the main event of ONE: FIRST STRIKE, #1-ranked featherweight kickboxer Giorgio "The Doctor" Petrosyan meets #2-ranked Superbon for the vacant ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title.

Superbon last saw action against Sitthichai, whom he beat to earn his shot at the strap, while Petrosyan - the 2019 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion - is undefeated in ONE and looking to become the organization's first featherweight kickboxing king.

In the co-main event, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon returns to kickboxing against two-division ISKA World K-1 Champion Daniel Puertas.

And ushering in the main bill of ONE: FIRST STRIKE are four fights on the lead card as follows:



• Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym (Muay Thai - bantamweight)



• Rade Opacic vs. Patrick Schmid (kickboxing - heavyweight)



• Zhang Chunyu vs. Dovydas Rimkus (kickboxing - featherweight)



• Smokin' Jo Nattawut vs. Yurik Davtyan (kickboxing - featherweight)

Source: Media Release