ONE Fight Night 1: Demetrious Johnson open to a trilogy if he wins rematch with Adriano Moraes

Johnson also doesn't need much motivation against ONE Flyweight World Champion Moraes, who handed him the first knockout loss of his illustrious career last year in April.

The AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA representative will have an opportunity to avenge that defeat in his rematch with Moraes at ONE Fight Night 1 which is set to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

"Mighty Mouse" tasted three defeats before his setback to Moraes at "ONE on TNT I" in April 2021. However, up until then he had never been on the receiving end of a finish.

More than anything, he would like to reverse the result from the previous fight. Taking the ONE Flyweight crown from Moraes while earning some redemption would be a bonus.

If Johnson wins, he welcomes the idea of a trilogy fight with the Brazilian competitor. However, he will leave it to ONE to make the match happen.

Likewise, defeating Moraes will be a tall order because he hasn't lost in three years and won seven of his last eight fights dating back to 2016.

"I'm sure we'll probably do a trilogy. It's up to ONE Championship to decide what I do. When they offered me the Rodtang fight, it came out of the blue. So, they offered me this fight, and it came out of the blue," Johnson said during the press conference for ONE Fight Night 1 at The Novo in Los Angeles, California.

Aside from Moraes vs. Johnson II, ONE Fight Night 1 will also feature the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship between current titleholder Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and British challenger Liam Harrison.

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will also face Savvas Michael in the semifinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

