ONE Fight Night 1: Demetrious Johnson reveals plan to defeat Adriano Moraes in rematch

Despite the well-established mixed martial arts acumen that has made him a 12-time MMA World Champion, "Mighty Mouse" Johnson will enter his rematch with Moraes with the utmost dedication.

The two flyweight titans will square off in the main event of ONE Fight Night 1 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. In their first encounter, Moraes caught Johnson with a knee to the head, leading to the first knockout loss of the American's career.

Now that he has an opportunity to avenge that setback and possibly claim another MMA World Championship, Johnson is hoping for a different outcome. However, he knows that defeating Moraes is a tall order because the Brazilian is on a three-fight winning streak - and one of those victories was against Johnson in April of last year.

"Obviously, Adriano is not an easy fight. He's definitely got the range advantage on me. So, I like to work with my style because a fight is supposed to be a battle, a struggle between two people," Johnson said during the press conference for ONE Fight Night 1 at The Novo in Los Angeles, California.

This time, Johnson will try to avoid getting caught with the same fight-ending knee that pelted him last time. He has adjusted his game plan according to Moraes' fighting style and will turn up the aggression when the opportunity comes.

"I like to work with my style because a fight is supposed to be a battle, a struggle between two people. I like to get in there and fight and mix it up. So, it's no stranger that he likes to use his movement to have his opponents overextend to him and catch them, how he caught me last time," the AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA representative said.

"This time, I have to pull myself back because, as a person, I train for eight to ten weeks. I don't have time to play these games. I want to get in there and fight. So, I'll take my time and see where it goes."

Apart from the Moraes versus Johnson rematch at ONE Fight Night 1, ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will defend his belt against Liam Harrison.

Also, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will compete in the semifinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix against Savvas Michael. And former ONE World Champion Jonathan Haggerty will also face Amir Naseri in the tournament's alternate fight.

Watch the lead card of ONE Fight Night 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II on Disney+ Hotstar at 5:30 AM IST on Saturday (August 27). Meanwhile, the main card will follow on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 AM IST.