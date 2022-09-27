ONE Fight Night 2: Angela Lee promises ‘iconic moment’ against Xiong Jing Nan

Lee faces ONE Women's Strawweight World Champion Xiong Jing Nan for the third time in the main event of ONE Fight Night 2 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday (October 1).

This matchup is significant for "Unstoppable" because she'll have the chance to win a second ONE World Title at the same arena where she won her first in May 2016.

"[This] stirs up a lot of different emotions. I am so familiar with the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Walking through those halls and being in that environment, it's very, very familiar. It feels right at home, and I know that I've gotten through this so many times. It's going to be an iconic moment on 1 October," Lee said.

The stakes are higher than ever in this fight. If Lee is successful in dethroning "The Panda," she will make history by becoming ONE Championship's first female two-division World Champion.

The 26-year-old and her foe already have one win apiece over each other. Xiong defended her strawweight strap against Lee at ONE: A New Era in March 2019. Six months later in October 2019, Lee stopped her Chinese rival from stealing her gold at ONE: Century Part I.

With the score tied and so much on the line for Lee, the six-time ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion is prepared for glory.

"I definitely knew that I would meet her again. I knew there was unfinished business there. Now, I truly feel that this is my time. The preparation, the training has been great. I'm confident because she didn't experience my full game yet, but I've experienced hers. That's going to be to my advantage," Lee said.

Source: Media Release