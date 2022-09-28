ONE Fight Night 2: World Champs predictions on Xiong – Lee trilogy bout

The two will headline ONE Fight Night 2 this Saturday, 1 October, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, and this will be "Unstoppable's" second shot at Xiong's strawweight World Title.

Both athletes have already defended their World Championships against each other, and before their trilogy match, several of ONE Championship's heaviest hitters weighed in on how they think the fight will go down.

ONE Flyweight World Champion Demetrious Johnson is in Lee's corner, believing she has what it takes to stop "The Panda."

"I think [one woman is] better than the other in certain areas. I think Angela's better in the overall game of mixed martial arts, but I think 'Panda' is better on her feet," "Mighty Mouse" said.

"At the end of the day, I think Angela beats her. I think Angela is going to use the overall game, walk her down, wrestle, get it on the ground, [and unleash her] ground and pound."

However, ONE Heavyweight World Champion Arjan Bhullar is pulling for seven-time World Champion Xiong. "Singh" believes the 34-year-old has what it takes to withstand Lee's power.

"Xiong's best asset, in my opinion, is that she's tough as nails. [She has] a great will to win and will to push through. It's not going to be easy to break that for Angela Lee, but I think she has the tools to technically beat it," he said.

Finally, ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian Lee will always stand by his older sister. "The Warrior" predicts another thrilling ending between the two, as each woman has one victory via finish over the other.

"They've shared [10] rounds together in their last two fights. Going into the third fight, I think it's going to be another war. I think they are both such great competitors. They bring out the best in each other," Lee said.

"I know that Angela's going to be bringing her A-game that night, and she's definitely going for the finish - and I think she'll get it. So, I think it's going to just make for an exciting fight for the fans. It's definitely a great matchup and definitely won't fail to impress. I see Angela coming away with a submission finish."

Source: Media Release