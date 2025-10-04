English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
ONE Fight Night 36 Results: Di Bella Dethrones Prajanchai, Aung La N Sang Earns Hall Of Fame Induction

By MyKhel Staff

Bangkok hosted championship drama on October 3 as ONE Fight Night 36 delivered on Prime Video in U.S. primetime. Multiple world-class fights and career-defining moments captivated audiences worldwide during the prestigious event.

Jonathan Di Bella captured the undisputed ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship by defeating defending king Prajanchai PK Saenchai via unanimous decision. The Italian-Canadian controlled early rounds with rangy punches and low kicks before weathering Prajanchai's trademark late surge.

ONE Fight Night 36
ONE Fight Night 36 Results

Di Bella's relentless output proved decisive in the final round as both fighters poured everything into championship exchanges. All three judges awarded him victory, improving his record to 15-1 while earning a US$50,000 performance bonus and redemption against the only man to have beaten him.

Legendary former two-division ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang closed his storied career with a second-round TKO of Zebaztian Kadestam in middleweight MMA action. The 40-year-old icon unleashed devastating punches and knees against the ropes before finishing with ground strikes at 2:20.

The victory earned "The Burmese Python" his 31st career win plus a US$50,000 bonus. Following the fight, ONE Championship announced Aung La N Sang's induction into the ONE Championship Hall of Fame at ONE 173 in Tokyo on November 16.

ONE Fight Night 36 - Full Results:

• Jonathan Di Bella defeats Prajanchai PK Saenchai via unanimous decision (Kickboxing - Strawweight World Championship)
• Aung La N Sang defeats Zebaztian Kadestam via TKO at 2:20 of round two (MMA - Middleweight)
• Mansur Malachiev defeats Jarred Brooks via submission at 2:09 of round two (MMA - Flyweight)
• Aslamjon Ortikov defeats Kongthoranee Sor Sommai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - Flyweight)
• Akif Guluzada defeats Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - Flyweight)
• Fabricio Andrey defeats Eduardo Granzotto via unanimous decision (Submission Grappling - Featherweight)
• Shozo Isojima defeats Nicolas Vigna via TKO at 4:19 of round two (MMA - Lightweight)
• Sanzhar Zakirov defeats Hu Yong via unanimous decision (MMA - Flyweight)
• Selina Flores defeats Marie McManamon via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - Atomweight)

Story first published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 16:03 [IST]
