ONE Fight Night 4: Bibiano Fernandes promises ‘it will be a war” in Stephen Loman showdown

After being dethroned from his longtime seat atop the stacked division by John Lineker at ONE: Lights Out earlier this year in March, the 42-year-old superstar is hungry for another title run.

That journey will start with a bang against #5-ranked contender Stephen Loman at ONE Fight Night 4 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on November 19, and Fernandes feels prepped for his return to the ONE Circle.

"Since the defeat, I've been training a lot. I also focused on my business and my family, and I did an MMA event in Manaus. But I've been training a lot. I made several adjustments, and I'm ready to fight," he said.

Though "The Flash" is motivated to get on the road to the top of the bantamweight mountain once again, he's also realistic about his first obstacle.

Loman has scored back-to-back wins in the Circle and has proven that he has an abundance of dangerous weapons in his arsenal.

Fernandes recognizes this and praises his upcoming rival for everything he has done so far, but he also makes it clear that he'll be bringing fire to their matchup, too.

"Stephen Loman is a great athlete. He's in great physical shape. He's a fighter who hits and moves all the time. He kicks a lot, throws overhands with his left hand, and moves a lot in the cage. He's an excellent fighter," he said.

"On the day of the fight, I will be ready to face him. He's a good athlete, and he can even beat me, but I'll tell you something: He won't win easily. It will be a war."

The former bantamweight king has been around long enough to be able to measure where he has the advantage over his rivals, and against "The Sniper," he believes it will be his groundwork that causes problems.

Not one for trash talk, "The Flash" simply outlines that this area of the fight will be his, and he'll punish Loman if he takes his eye off the prize even for a second.

"I'm sure my grappling is far superior to his grappling. I'm sure he's working hard not to be taken down. But I'm prepared and focused for this fight," he said.

"I'm training a lot my striking and my ground game. I'm going to test his grappling, his wrestling, and his striking. I'm sure I'll have a good fight against him. If he messes up, I'll finish him."

