ONE Friday Fights 126: Fight Card, Timing, Telecast & Live Streaming In India, Thailand, UK, And Australia

ONE Championship is set to close out the month with a stacked ONE Friday Fights tentpole event. On Friday, 26 September, 24 world-class strikers in Muay Thai and kickboxing will collide at ONE Friday Fights 126, each aiming to climb to the top of their divisions.

About a dozen martial artists will chase a life-changing US$100,000 contract with the promotion's main roster. This power-packed card features a reigning World Champion to former titleholders and legends to surging phenoms all under one roof.

In the star-studded main event, reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane kicks off his quest for two-sport greatness. The towering 6-foot-4 superstar will square off against the former ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Ilias Ennahachi in a bantamweight kickboxing barnburner.

Ennahachi remains undefeated in the promotion, while Anane has only one loss, which came in his debut against Superlek Kiatmoo9. However, the 21-year-old has avenged that setback in his last encounter at ONE 172. Notably, these two are the only athletes on the ONE roster to hold victories over the Thai megastar.

The co-main event features another kickboxing clash, as #3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Shadow Singha Mawynn makes his kickboxing debut under the ONE banner against the powerful Chinese striker in Liu Mengyang.

ONE Friday Fights 126 will mark the return of Thai legends Seksan Or Kwanmuang (203 wins) and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao (375 wins), who will face Suablack Tor Pran49 and Thway Lin Htet, respectively.

Also, kickboxing sensation Sangarthit Looksaikongdin, brother-in-law of former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, returns to face Turkey's Ali Koyuncu in a 140-pound kickboxing showdown.

ONE Lumpinee 126 Time And Telecast Details - When And How To Watch ONE Friday Fights 126?



India: ONE Friday Fights 126 live streaming will be available via JioHotstar and Star Sports Select 2 from 6 PM India Standard Time (IST).



UK: Watch the full event live on the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports website, or Sky Sports YouTube channel at 1:30 PM GMT.



Australia: Watch the event live on 7plus at 10:30 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

Thailand: Watch the event - called ONE Lumpinee 126 in Thailand - on Channel 7 HD from 8:30 PM through 11:30 PM ICT. Also, you can watch the entire event online through Channel 7, TERO Entertainment, and ONE Championship's social networks beginning at 7:30 PM ICT.



ONE Lumpinee 126 Fight Card - Who Is Fighting On The ONE Friday Fights 126 Card

Bantamweight Kickboxing Bout: Ilias Ennahachi vs. Nabil Anane

Featherweight Kickboxing Bout: Shadow Singha Mawynn vs. Liu Mengyang

140-pound Muay Thai Bout: Muangthai PK Saenchai vs. Antar Kacem

140-pound Muay Thai Bout: Seksan Or Kwanmuang vs. Suablack Tor Pran49

147-pound Muay Thai Bout: Alessio Malatesta vs. PTT Apichart Farm

Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Yodlekpet Or Atchariya vs. Pompet Panthonggym

Strawweight Muay Thai Bout: Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Thway Lin Htet

140-pound Kickboxing Bout: Sangarthit Looksaikongdin vs. Ali Koyuncu

Strawweight Muay Thai Bout: Huynh Hoang Phi vs. Yonis Anane

Strawweight Kickboxing Bout: Rui Botelho vs. Zhang Peimian

Atomweight Kickboxing Bout: Adam Sor Dechapan vs. Toma Kuroda

120-pound Muay Thai Bout: Enzo Clarisse vs. Jurai Ishii