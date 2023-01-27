ONE Friday Fights 2 Results and Recap: Kulabdam, Yodlekpet Victorious in Bangkok

The 24-year-old went head-to-head with old foe Sangmanee in a highly anticipated bantamweight Muay Thai rematch that served as the main event of ONE Friday Fights 2.

Both southpaws began the matchup cautiously, exchanging light strikes as they felt each other out. Sangmanee searched for openings while Kulabdam adopted a more aggressive approach, pushing forward and landing a flurry of head and body shots in the closing moments of the first round.

The action intensified as the fight progressed, with "The Million Dollar Baby" becoming less hesitant with his attacks. Kulabdam, however, was ready for his every move, and the two were locked in a fierce exchange of punches and elbows, standing only a breath apart.

Kulabdam then delivered a decisive blow in the third round, a powerful left hand that nearly knocked Sangmanee off his feet. This strike sealed the unanimous decision win for "Left Meteorite," bringing his record to an impressive 2-0 against his 25-year-old compatriot.

Earlier in the evening, Yodlekpet Or.Atchariya squared off against Silviu Vitez in intense catchweight Muay Thai action.

Both fighters focused heavily on their boxing, throwing powerful strikes at one another. Going into the end of the first round, Vitez capitalized on an opening, delivering a devastating head kick that sent Yodlekpet staggering.

He pounced on the opportunity to finish the Thai star, but Yodlekpet rooted himself in the center of the ring, retaliating with painful leg kicks and elbows.

But Yodlekpet soon left his mark on Vitez, scoring a second-round TKO victory via elbow and a US$10,000 performance bonus.

ONE Friday Fights 2 Results

• Muay Thai Bantamweight Bout: Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai defeats Sangmanee PK.Saenchai via unanimous decision

• Muay Thai Strawweight Bout: Chalamkhao PK.Saenchai defeats Pettong Kiatsongrit via unanimous decision

• Muay Thai Featherweight Bout: Mohammed Siasarani defeats Avatar PK.Saenchai via majority decision

• Muay Thai Flyweight Bout: Nakrob Fairtex defeats Sherzod Kabutov via unanimous decision

• Muay Thai Atomweight Bout: Songchainoi Kiatsongrit defeats Yoddoi Kaewsamrit via unanimous decision

• Muay Thai Catchweight (140 pounds) Bout: Yodlekpet Or.Atchariya defeats Silviu Vitez via doctor's stoppage at 2:10 of round two

• Muay Thai Catchweight (152 pounds) Bout: Pongsiri PK.Saenchai defeats Ferzan Cicek via unanimous decision

• Middleweight Bout: Arash Mardani defeats Harry Grech via disqualification at 3:00 of round three

• Muay Thai Flyweight Bout: Elias Ghazali defeats Ayad Albadr via unanimous decision

• Muay Thai Catchweight (119 pounds) Bout: Marie Ruumet defeats Thai-Ngan Le via unanimous decision

• Bantamweight Bout: Jakub Wayman defeats Riccardo Cantindig-Stagg via TKO at 4:21 of round three

What's next in ONE Championship calendar?

ONE Championship will be back in Thailand to host ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade on Saturday (February 25) at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Source: Media Release