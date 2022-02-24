ONE: Full Circle - Jamal Yusupov and David Branch pulled from card

The top-ranked Yusupov was in line to challenge Petchmorakot Petchyindee for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title, while Branch was about to make his organizational debut against former ONE Middleweight World Title challenger Leandro Ataides.

These developments mean that Petchmorakot and Ataides won't see action at ONE Championship's fourth offering for 2022, which is set to take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday (February 25).

It's a disappointing development, especially for Yusupov, because becoming a champion has been his lifelong dream and the Russian shared his reaction on missing the title bout.

"It's a goal I've been working toward for a long time. The last three years of my life were dedicated to this goal. Since I signed with ONE, I've been dreaming of winning the champion's belt," he said.

Due to the sudden changes, the ONE Super Series heavyweight kickboxing showdown between Bruno Susano and the debuting Guto Inocente will move to the main card.

The Brazilian has a 38-10 career Muay Thai and kickboxing record, and 17 of his wins were by knockout. He is currently on a two-fight winning streak, but he will face stiff opposition against the 38-year-old Portuguese man, who has an 87-17 career record.

Headlining the lead card will be a mixed martial arts clash between former ONE Welterweight World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam against Brazilian competitor Valmir Da Silva, who's making his ONE debut.

Ten of Kadestam's 12 victories were by knockout. However, he is in a two-fight slump after losing the world title to Kiamrian Abbasov.

While Da Silva will be competing inside the Circle for the first time, he is a seasoned slugger with eight victories via knockout under his belt.

Updated ONE: Full Circle Fight Card

Main Card

Middleweight Championship: Reinier de Ridder (c) vs. Kiamrian Abbasov

Light Heavyweight Kickboxing Championship: Roman Kryklia (c) vs. Murat Aygun

Middleweight Bout: Aung La N Sang vs. Vitaly Bigdash

Featherweight Kickboxing Bout: Enriko Kehl vs. Tayfun Ozcan

Heavyweight Kickboxing Bout: Guto Inocente vs. Bruno Susano

Bantamweight Bout: Fabricio Andrade vs. Jeremy Pacatiw

Lead Card

Welterweight Bout: Valmir da Silva vs. Zebastian Kadestam

Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Chris Shaw vs. Vladimir Kuzmin

Women's Catchweight (58 kg) Muay Thai Bout: Diandra Martin vs. Smilla Sundell

Middleweight Bout: Yuri Simoes vs. Daniyal Zainalov

Flyweight Kickboxing Bout: Jiduo Yibu vs. Daniel Puertas

Lightweight Bout: Rahul Raju vs. Drex Zamboanga

Catch ONE: Full Circle on February 25 live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select 1, beginning with the lead card at 3:30 PM IST followed by the main card at 6 PM IST.

Source: Media Release