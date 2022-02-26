ONE: Full Circle results and recap - De Ridder, Kryklia retain respective world titles

It was a masterclass for the Dutch titleholder as he improved his mixed martial arts record to 15-0. His unrelenting ground game never gave Abbasov a chance, with the challenger saved by the bell at the end of round two.

Eventually, De Ridder completed a head and arm choke 57 seconds into the third round to defend one of his two world titles.

In the post-match interview, the fighting pride of Breda laid out his plans to be active in 2022. He also called out grappler Andre Galvao and revealed his willingness to compete for the ONE Heavyweight World Championship.

In the co-main event, Roman Kryklia barely broke a sweat in defending the ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship against Murat Aygun. The challenger couldn't absorb the titleholder's heavy and accurate strikes, and Kryklia brought the match to an end at 2:32 of the opening round.

When asked what's next in his career, without hesitation he shared his intention to claim the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Title.

Meanwhile, Vitaly Bigdash closed his trilogy with former two-division world champion Aung La N Sang with a unanimous decision victory. The Russian earned two wins over the Burmese MMA icon by having total control of the ground game.

In kickboxing news, Dutch-Turkish kickboxer Tayfun Ozcan scored a unanimous decision win over Enriko Kehl by dominating the first and second rounds of their featherweight bout.

In a heavyweight showdown, Guto Inocente landed a flurry of strikes to earn a technical knockout against Bruno Susano in the 2:22 mark of the second round of their heavyweight kickboxing bout.

Finally, No. 4-ranked bantamweight contender Fabricio Andrade opened the main card with authority. His knee strike to Jeremy Pacatiw's liver sent the Filipino to the canvas, giving the Brazilian a first-round knockout win.

Check out the full results of ONE: Full Circle

Main Card

• Middleweight World Championship: Reineir de Ridder defeats Kiamrian Abbasov via submission at 0:57 of round three

• Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship: Roman Krklia defeats Murat Aygun via knockout at 2:32 of round one

• Catchweight (95kg) Bout: Vitaly Bigdash defeats Aung La N Sang via unanimous decision

• Featherweight Kickboxing Bout: Tayfun Ozcan defeats Enriko Kehl via unanimous decision

• Heavyweight Kickboxing Bout: Guto Inocnete defeats Bruno Susano via TKO at 2:22 of round two

• Bantamweight Bout: Fabricio Andrade defeats Jerremy Pacatiw via Knockout at 1:37 of round one

Lead Card



• Catchweight (87.3kg) Bout: Zebaztian Kadestam defeats Valmir Da Silva via knockout at 1:26 of round one



• Bantamweight Muay Thai Bout: Vladimir Kuzmin defeats Chris Shaw via unanimous decision



• Catchweight (58kg) Muay Thai Bout: Smilla Sundell defeats Diandra Martin via TKO at 1:35 of round three



• Middleweight Bout: Daniyal Zainalov defeats Yuri Simoes via split decision



• Flyweight Kickboxing Bout: Daniel Puertas defeats Jiduo Yibu via split decision



• Lightweight Bout: Drex Zamboanga defeats Rahul Raju via knockout at 1:05 of round one

