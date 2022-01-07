ONE: Heavy Hitters - Leandro Ataides targets second round finish against Japanese MMA icon Yushin Okami

The Brazilian is confident that he will win against Japanese MMA legend Yushin "Thunder" Okami next week at ONE: HEAVY HITTERS.

"I might have to set him up with my striking to take him down. But if he takes me down, I feel really fine with that. I can work very well and control the fight with my BJJ," the Rio De Janeiro native said.

"I'm going to submit him, and it'll be finished by the second round or the end of the first round. I see that. But you never know - with two big guys and the big show, anything can happen."

Xiong Jing Nan to defend Strawweight gold versus Ayaka Miura at ONE Championship 2022 opener

He is still without a submission win at ONE and hopes it will come against the Kanagawa resident, which he regards as a legend.

"He's a legend who has fought with the biggest names from Brazil. For me, it's going to be a big honor. I really respect him, so I'm excited to fight him. I can't wait for the day to come."

Since "Wolf" is a five-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion, it's easy to assume that bringing his rivals on the canvas is his way to hunt for a finish.

Instead, the 35-year-old explodes inside the Circle with stellar striking displays, including a flying knee knockout of Mohamed Ali, the promotion's 2016 Knockout of the Year.

Ataides even caught former ONE Middleweight World Champion Vitaly Bigdash with a superman punch before unloading a flurry of punches on the Russian athlete to score his 11th career win.

The Brazilian understands Okami will be a far stronger opponent, but his obsession for the world title motivates him to train harder every day.

"If I beat Okami, I will probably be the second or third contender in the division. I have put my whole heart into training to win this fight," the Nova União representative stated.

"I'm always focused on the world title shot, so I know I have to win this fight to get back to the top."

ONE: Heavy Hitters - Xiong Jing Nan hits back at Ayaka Miura, gives KO warning

If Ataides can impose his game plan from the opening bell, he can steal Okami's thunder and leave the Circle with the biggest win of his career.

Download the ONE Super App to catch all the action from ONE: HEAVY HITTERS. Fans in India can watch the show live on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 2, beginning with the lead card at 3:30 PM IST on Friday (January 14).

Source: Media Release