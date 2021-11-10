ONE: Nextgen II - Rittewada vows to ‘surprise’ Saemapetch in main event showdown

The Thai athlete believes he has all the necessary tools to take out #1-ranked contender Saemapetch Fairtex in their bantamweight Muay Thai clash at ONE: NEXTGEN II, describing it as a match that could set the course of his career in ONE Championship.

"Saemapetch is ranked number one. I am glad [to fight him] and see it as a life-changing opportunity for me," he said.

"I think if I can beat him, I would be able to fight almost everyone in this weight class. My confidence is 100 percent, and I know I have a chance to win."

Rittewada has already made a name for himself in some of the grandest arenas in Thailand. One such venue is the world-renowned Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, where he won a 140-pound Muay Thai World Title in 2017. Moreover, he has won the WMC 140-pound Muay Thai World Title and even boasts a 90-25-5 record.

However, ever since ONE Championship launched ONE Super Series in April 2018, the 25-year-old has had his mind and heart set on competing in the all-striking league. Now, the Petchyindee Academy star knows this is the chance to earn another Muay Thai World Title.

"I think it's the dream of every boxer to get into a world-class organization like ONE Championship. I wanted to be in ONE Championship because there are many great opponents, and I want to bring Muay Thai to the world," he said.

"I want to show my talent. I want to show my skills. ONE has all great fighters, and I want to prove myself there to the world."

Now that his time has come to prove himself in ONE Championship, Rittewada wants to make the most of it.

Although he admits that he has yet to discover Saemapetch's weakness, Rittewada is confident that his arsenal is loaded with all the necessary tools to defeat his foe in the Circle.

"I have prepared all kinds of strikes for ONE Championship to show them to the world. There's going to be a surprise," he added.

"This fight is life-changing, and I'll try my best to defeat Saemapetch. I want to finish it with a knockout and make it entertaining for the audience."

Watch the event on Disney+, Hotstar, or Star Sports Select 2 at 6 PM India Standard Time (IST) on Friday (November 12).

