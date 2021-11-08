ONE Nextgen II: Saemapetch unfazed by Rittewada’s knockout power

The Thai star is aware of the new talent in the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai division, and he stresses that he will defend his spot as the #1-ranked athlete in the weight class no matter what.

"I don't want anyone to snatch [my ranking] away from me. I'll try my best to keep it," the Fairtex representative said.

"Rittewada, you want my ranking, don't you? You want to be number one? I won't let you have it. There is no way I will let go of it."

Saemapetch earned his way to the top of the division courtesy of some hard-fought battles, so he does not want to give away his spot too easily.

In May, the Thai striker retained his #1 spot with a huge knockout win over #3-ranked contender "Left Meteorite" Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai in the opening stanza, and he also scored an important decision win over #2 contender Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym last August.

Conor McGregor believes Phogat ONE Atomweight GP win foreshadows what’s to come for Indian MMA

Since his loss to bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Gaiyanghadao in a World Title challenge two years ago, he has dished out some outstanding performances to remind the world why he still is one of the bantamweight greats.

Another tough challenge now awaits Saemapetch in the form of Rittewada, and he knows he needs to win in order to get another shot at the gold strap.

"This is a risky fight because Rittewada has just entered [ONE Super Series], and I am ranked number one. If I lose in this match, I'd lose my ranked position," he said.

"Am I nervous? I am. If I lose, I won't be able to get a rematch with Nong-O. I'll need to climb up the rankings again. This match is very important. I need to win."

The athlete with an impressive 123-16-1 record is adamant about two things: maintaining his spot and getting a World Title rematch versus his compatriot.

He also understands Rittewada's greatest strengths - his knockout power - but admits he is not afraid of it one bit.

"Rittewada has all the powerful weapons. I have to be careful because his boxing skills are not bad at all, and he has been winning continuously, mostly by knockout," the Pattaya resident said.

"He has been winning with knockouts but, for me, he's not scary. I'm not worried about this guy. He is not that different from other boxers who are strong and powerful and have similar weapons."

Download the ONE Super App and catch these two athletes in the main event of ONE: NEXTGEN II this Friday (November 12).

Source: Media Release