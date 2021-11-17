ONE: NEXTGEN II – Three takeaways from the event

Besides the two ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix alternate bouts that delivered a delightful knockout and a hard-fought battle, the four additional matchups also produced several talking points.

Now that the event has come to an end, here are the three biggest takeaways from ONE: NEXTGEN II.

#1 Could This Be A Start Of Something Special For Rittewada?

Rittewada Petchyindee Academy produced a stunning knockout in the second round against #1-ranked bantamweight Saemapetch Fairtex to announce his arrival in ONE.

Despite the sensational win, it wasn't an easy night for the debuting Muay Thai star. He tasted a number of his foe's venomous left hands, even being floored once in the opening round. That, however, did not prove to be a hurdle, as Rittewada's impeccable fight IQ allowed him to catch his rival.

Just as Saemapetch was targeting his opponent with precise strikes, Rittewada connected with a left elbow that forced the Circle-side doctor to halt the contest at 2:10 of the second stanza.

With the top-ranked contender out of the equation, ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao could be next for Rittewada.

#2 Tang Kai Truly Deserves A Spot In The Featherweight Rankings

Before his contest against "The Big Heart" Yoon Chang Min, Chinese star Tang Kai felt that the South Korean contender was a step down in competition. He proved exactly why with a first-round knockout of his rival.

The Sunkin International Fight Club representative is now on an eight-match win streak. Moreover, the latest victory meant that 11 of his 13 victories have come by knockout - five of them in the opening frame.

He openly admitted that he wants to challenge ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le or #3-ranked Garry "The Lion Killer" Tonon. But with several athletes standing in the way, he may have to wait for his golden opportunity.

Perhaps a battle against Martin "The Situ-Asian" Nguyen would be something that interests him. What better way to stake a claim at the World Title than by defeating the division's most successful former World Champion.

#3 Smokin' Jo Is Back At His Best

Smokin' Jo Nattawut left the Singapore Indoor Stadium with possibly the best knockout of the night.

The Thai Dynamo spotted the smallest of openings, connected with a lead jab and a hard overhand right, and instantly sent Yurik "Mee Khao Jomhot" Davtyan to the canvas.

Although his opponent forced him on the back foot throughout the battle, his striking combinations paved the way for his 71st career win. It was a typical Smokin' Jo display.

The win also earned him an alternate spot in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

Source: Media Release