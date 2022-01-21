ONE: Only The Brave - Anatoly Malykhin withdrawal forces change in headliner

Originally, undefeated competitors "Sladkiy" Malykhin and Kirill Grishenko were scheduled slug it out for the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Title in the main event.

However, the Russian combatant had to withdraw from the bout due to entering health and safety protocols. Their clash will now happen at ONE: BAD BLOOD on February 11.

With weeks left for the event, the world's largest martial arts organization was quick to address this setback by switching the main event.

The semifinal matchups of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix will now take center stage in the organization's second offering for 2022.

Aside from earning a spot at the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final, the four athletes involved are looking to close their respective trilogies with a win.

The co-main event will pit #3-ranked Sitthichai "Killer Kid" Sitsongpeenong and Davit Kiria against each other. The 33-year-old boxer from Georgia is coming off a first-round knockout triumph over Enriko "The Hurricane" Kehl at ONE: FIRST STRIKE last October.

He will compete against the 30-year-old Thai, who is on a two-fight win streak after claiming split decision victories over Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym and Tayfun "Turbine" Ozcan.

In the main event, #4-ranked Chingiz "Chinga" Allazov will trade blows with top-ranked contender Marat Grigorian.

The Netherlands-based Grigorian has a 100 percent finish rate at ONE after dominating Ivan Kondratev and Andy "Souwer Power" Souwer.

On the other hand, the 28-year-old Belarusian outclassed Samy Sana in his previous appearance inside the Circle via a first-round knockout.

Part of the main card for ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE also includes the mixed martial arts featherweight showdown between Tang Kai and "The Fighting God" Kim Jae Woong.

Meanwhile, Ruslan "Snow Leopard" Emilbek Uulu is seeking his second victory at ONE when he participates in a lightweight bout versus "The Warrior" Zhang Lipeng.

Serbian juggernaut Rade Opacic will also engage in a heavyweight kickboxing encounter against Albanian Francesko Xhaja.

Completing the main card is a strawweight MMA duel between 22-year-old Hiroba Minowa and #3-ranked contender Jarred "The Monkey God" Brooks.

Warming up the stage are the following fights in the lead card:

• Jo Nattawut vs. Dovydas Rimkus (Kickboxing World Grand Prix alternate)

• Tatsumitsu Wada vs. Wang Shuo (mixed martial arts - flyweight)

• Hiroyuki Tetsuka vs. Zebaztian Kadestam (mixed martial arts - welterweight)

• Anderson Silva vs. Paul Elliott (mixed martial arts - light heavyweight)

Download the ONE Super App to catch all the action from ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE on January 28.

Source: Media Release