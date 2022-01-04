ONE: Only the Brave - Full card confirmed for January 28 ONE Championship event

In the co-main event of ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE set for Friday, 28 January, #1-ranked featherweight contender "The Fighting God" Kim Jae Woong clashes with #4-ranked Tang Kai.

The South Korean competitor who already knocked out three opponents in the Circle is eager to solidify his spot with another stellar display versus the Chinese challenger.

But his finishing skills that put the likes of Tetsuya "MMA Fantasista" Yamada and Martin "The Situ-Asian" Nguyen to sleep will undergo another test against Tang, who is undefeated in eight fights.

Both men are seeking their shot at ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le in the future, and the winner of this bout could potentially book their opportunity against the Vietnamese-American titleholder.

Before these two martial artists clash, four of the finest ONE Super Series strikers will light up the global stage.

Top-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian goes to war with #4-ranked Chingiz "Chinga" Allazov in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix semifinal.

In the other semifinal showdown, #3-ranked Sitthichai "Killer Kid" Sitsongpeenong will face Davit Kiria. A ticket to the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final awaits the winners of both contests.

Two more entertaining fights will complete the main card of ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE. Ruslan "Snow Leopard" Emilbek Uulu trades leather with "The Warrior" Zhang Lipeng in a lightweight tilt. Rade Opacic and Francesko Xhaja will also battle in a heavyweight kickboxing match.

The final show of the lead card will be an exciting strawweight battle between American icon Jarred "The Monkey God" Brooks and Japanese sensation Hiroba Minowa.

Brooks' triumph over Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang at ONE: NEXTGEN III made him the #3-ranked fighter in the division. He hopes to secure another win and inch closer towards a possible date against Joshua "The Passion" Pacio for the ONE Strawweight World Title.

Take a look at the complete lineup for ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE below.

Main Card



• Anatoly Malykhin vs. Kirill Grishenko (ONE Interim Heavyweight World Title)



• Tang Kai vs. Kim Jae Woong (mixed martial arts - featherweight)



• Marat Grigorian vs. Chingiz Allazov (ONE Kickboxing World Grand Prix semifinal)



• Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Davit Kiria (ONE Kickboxing World Grand Prix semifinal)



• Ruslan Emilbek Uulu vs. Zhang Lipeng (mixed martial arts - lightweight)



• Rade Opacic vs. Françesko Xhaja (kickboxing - heavyweight)

Lead Card



• Hiroba Minowa vs. Jarred Brooks (mixed martial arts - strawweight)



• Smokin' Jo Nattawut vs. Dovydas Rimkus (Kickboxing World Grand Prix semifinal alternate)

• Tatsumitsu Wada vs. Wang Shuo (mixed martial arts - flyweight)

• Hiroyuki Tetsuka vs. Zebaztian Kadestam (mixed martial arts - welterweight)

• Anderson Silva vs. Paul Elliott (mixed martial arts - light heavyweight)

• Diandra Martin vs. Smilla Sundell (Muay Thai - catchweight of 58 kilograms)

Source: Media Release