ONE: Reloaded - Eersel defends lightweight title, Buntan & Sundell compete for strawweight Muay Thai crown

Dutch-Surinamese competitor Regian Eersel will defend the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship against Arian Sadikovic.

The 29-year-old world champion looks to maintain his perfect record in The Home of Martial Arts with a fourth successful title defense.

The Sityodtong Amsterdam competitor won the world title versus former Glory Kickboxing World Champion Nieky "The Natural" Holzken via unanimous decision at ONE: Enter the Dragon in 2019.

Since then, he has held onto the crown after a rematch with Holzken, plus succeeding defenses against Mustapha "Dynamite" Haida and Islam Murtazaev.

A victory over Sadikovic would improve "The Immortal" Eersel's career record to 58-4. But that's easier said than done because "Game Over" Sadikovic owns a 22-3 record.

The fighting pride of Hannover defeated Haida in his ONE debut and is looking to put a dent in the champion's record inside the Circle.

Meanwhile, Jackie Buntan will face Smilla "The Hurricane" Sundell for the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship in the other title fight at ONE: Reloaded.

Both fighters remain undefeated in the world's largest martial arts organization, with Buntan winning her first three fights and Sundell defeating Diandra Martin at ONE: Full Circle in February.

Buntan's foes includes Wondergirl, Ekaterina "Barbie" Vandaryeva, and Daniela Lopez. This matchup promises to be an explosive one as the 24-year-old owns a 23-5 career kickboxing and Muay Thai record, while 17-year-old Sundell is 32-5-1.

Aside from the prestige of being a world champion, the winners of these two contests will get a new and improved belt that is fit for the best warriors.

The predominantly gold belt weighs 26.4 pounds and features 42 white gems on each side plate. The main plate has seven red gems to represent the values of humility, integrity, honor, respect, courage, discipline, and compassion. It also comes with a bespoke travel case designed by TUMI to protect the ultimate prize.

