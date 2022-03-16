ONE X: Adriano Moraes predicts winner of Johnson vs. Rodtang super-fight

Given that the fight will happen during the promotion's tenth-anniversary show, he will face No. 2-ranked contender Yuya "Little Piranha" Wakamatsu, who is on a five-match winning streak.

While the champion is focusing on extending his reign, he's also keeping an eye on the special rules match between 12-time mixed martial arts world champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson and ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon.

The contest between the two combat sports titans will be scheduled for four rounds. The odd-numbered rounds will take place under Muay Thai rules, while the even-numbered ones will fall under ONE's global MMA rules.

The 33-year-old Brazilian is thrilled to witness that showdown, mainly because he gets to watch it first-hand.

"It's a fight that really excites me. I'm looking forward to seeing this fight. I am very happy to be part of this card. I'll be able to watch this fight live," the Florida-based world champion said.

The American Top Team representative believes that this unique attraction will draw more attention to ONE Championship's biggest show to date.

"Rodtang is a Muay Thai superstar, an athlete on the rise. I believe DJ was smart to accept because this fight will bring a lot of visibility to the event and him.

The special rules are something new in ONE Championship so that it will attract more people interested in this fight," the titleholder with a 19-3 MMA record stated.

But despite the Thai's fierce stand-up game, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belter believes that the 35-year-old American will win through his superior grappling.

After all, it was Johnson who Moraes defeated at "ONE on TNT I" back in April 2021 to defend the flyweight crown.

"I believe DJ will survive Rodtang's Muay Thai in the first round and will submit him in the second round. I believe the fight will unfold this way. My prediction is DJ by submission in the second round," the world champion with a 70-percent finish rate at ONE revealed.

Regardless of how the DJ-Rodtang showdown will unfold, Moraes will watch their historic clash because he might participate in a similar mixed-rules bout soon.

"I want to see what those special rules will look like. Who knows if I would fight with these rules in the future?" he said.

Download the ONE Super App or visit watch.onefc.com to find out how you can catch ONE X live on Saturday, March 26, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Source: Media Release