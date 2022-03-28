ONE X: Angela Lee, Danielle Kelly and five others earn USD 50K performance bonuses

Even losers can get a bonus, as long as they fought with "gameness" or competing to finish the fight at any second.

But with ONE X being the promotion's most significant event in its first decade, the top executive gave away performance bonuses to seven fighters.

Two women received monetary rewards during ONE Championship's 10th-anniversary event. The most notable was "Unstoppable" Angela Lee after she defended the ONE Women's Atomweight World Championship against Stamp Fairtex in the main event.

The Singaporean-American survived a thunderous body shot in the first round before finishing the former two-sport world champion via second-round submission.

Meanwhile, American submission grappler Danielle Kelly took home the first bonus after competing to a draw against mixed martial arts veteran Mei "V.V" Yamaguchi in a submission grappling match.

ONE X results and recap: Lee defends atomweight world title; Johnson submits Rodtang

Two more competitors bagged the bonus in Part I of ONE X. "Mighty Warrior" Kang Ji Won became US$50,000 richer after knocking out Paul "King of the North" Elliott in just 58 seconds.

The same thing happened to Sinsamut Klinmee when he ended his ONE debut with a shocking second-round KO of former Glory Kickboxing World Champion Nieky "The Natural" Holzken.

In Part II, Chinese featherweight Tang Kai earned the incentive after a crushing knockout of "The Fighting God" Kim Jae Woong at 2:07 of round one.

Three fights later, Hiroki Akimoto ended "One-Punch Man" Capitan Petchyindee's reign as ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion and scored a bonus from Sityodtong.

Aside from Lee, Yoshihiro "Sexyama" Akiyama was the other combatant who received the US$50,000 reward. With a second-round knockout, the 46-year-old Japanese-South Korean settled his longtime feud with Shinya "Tobikan Judan" Aoki.

The bonuses at ONE X bring the total incentives to 23 for 2022.

ONE Championship can increase that number when it returns to live action for ONE: Reloaded on April 22. Regian "The Immortal" Eersel will defend the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship against Germany's Arian "Game Over" Sadikovic.

Meanwhile, Jackie Buntan and Smilla "The Hurricane" Sundell will also compete for the inaugural ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship.

