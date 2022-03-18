ONE X: Angela Lee feels experience gives her edge over Stamp Fairtex in title defence

Lee will be defending her ONE Women's Atomweight World Championship against the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion in the main event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE X commemorates ONE Championship's ten-year anniversary, and it is widely regarded as the best combat sports card of the year.

Ahead of her headlining title defense, champion Lee pointed out that she believes that Stamp's lack of experience in mixed martial arts may cause her problems when they meet.

"Stamp is highly credentialed. She is a [ONE] Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion. She has been at the top, and she knows what it takes to get to the top. I'm not overlooking her.

ONE X: Chatri Sityodtong dubs Stamp-Lee Showdown as dangerous striker vs. dominant grappler

"I respect her credentials, but that's just the thing, you know? I know that Stamp has been doing this since she was a little girl as well. But for the for majority of her life, she has just been training striking and mixed martial arts is quite different.

"She's been doing an amazing job in the past few years, rounding off her game with her team at Fairtex, but I just think that I'm years and years ahead of her," Lee said.

"Unstoppable" has long been a dominant force in MMA, and despite her opponents growing accolades, the atomweight queen made it clear that she thinks her overall experience in the all-encompassing sport should secure her the win on March 26.

"I think that with my ground game, I've been doing mixed martial arts my whole life, so where I truly feel that I shine the most is in the transitions.

"I think that's going to be a problem for her. I've faced world-class strikers in my career, and never once was I afraid. Never once was I overwhelmed. I stand my ground, and I believe in my striking," she said.

Fans can watch the live ONE X: Grand Finale pay-per-view event on watch.onefc.com on March 26. One can also watch ONE X: Part II live on Star Sports Select 2 or Disney+ Hotstar at 2:30 PM IST and ONE X: Part I live on Star Sports Select 2 or Disney+ Hotstar at 10:30 AM IST.

Source: Media Release