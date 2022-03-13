ONE X: Chatri Sityodtong dubs Stamp-Lee Showdown as dangerous striker vs. dominant grappler

Coincidentally, the two fighters will face each other for the world title at ONE X on March 26. That's why the cover's caption reads, "Battle Royal: Stamp Fairtex and Angela Lee face off in the most awaited duel in mixed martial arts."

Their match will act as the main event of ONE Championship's tenth-anniversary show, happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. It will also be Lee's first time back inside the Circle since defending her atomweight crown versus "The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan at ONE: CENTURY PART I.

Meanwhile, the Fairtex Gym representative earned her world title opportunity by defeating Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat for the World Grand Prix silver belt. She hopes to become a three-sport world champion after holding titles in kickboxing and Muay Thai.

One Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed why this faceoff would draw massive attention on the cover's complementary article.

"This match is obviously super interesting on paper because of the clash of styles. You have Stamp, who is the most dangerous striker in the atomweight division bar none. There aren't many fighters who can stand up to her, punch for punch or kick for kick," Sityodtong said.

"Then you have Angela, who is just as dominant on the ground. When she gets an opponent to the canvas, she is unstoppable. It's only a matter of time before she finds a weakness and exploits it. What I'm looking forward to the most is watching these fighters overcome each other's strengths."

On the other hand, the defending world champion is aware of the high stakes of this historic showdown.

"I do feel there is a lot more pressure on my shoulders and a lot more expectations after going through a lot in the past two years of not fighting, getting pregnant, giving birth, and recovering," Lee said.

Finally, the Muay Thai practitioner wants nothing else but to put on a fantastic performance.

"This is one of the most important bouts in my career as this is the best opportunity for me to prove myself to fans around the world. It is an honor for me to compete with Angela, and I want this to be an amazing fight," Stamp revealed.

With both warriors ready for action, the Lee-Stamp tilt promises to be an explosive and fitting ending to the celebration of ONE Championship's first decade.

Source: Media Release