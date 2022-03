ONE X: Full Card, date, timing in IST, telecast & live streaming details

The entire card features 20 fights, five world championship contests, and a ONE kickboxing world grand prix final. ONE X is divided into three parts - starting with Part 1 (9 bouts) followed by Part 2 (5 bouts) and finishing with Grand Finale (6 bouts).

Grand Finale will be headlined by ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion "Unstoppable" Angela Lee's returns to defend her crown against former two-sport world titleholder and current ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion Stamp Fairtex.

In the co-main event, MMA legend Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson will also compete against ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon in a four-round mixed rules super-fight.

Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes will also put his ONE Flyweight World Championship on the line versus #2-ranked contender Yuya "Little Piranha" Wakamatsu.

There's also a bout for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship between current titleholder Superbon Singha Mawynn and challenger Marat Grigorian.

Compatriots Shinya Aoki and Yoshihiro Akiyama will also settle their differences in a lightweight MMA showdown.

Finally, John Wayne "The Gunslinger" Parr will have his Muay Thai retirement match against former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard "Landslide" Folayang.

Meanwhile, the ONE X part 1 will feature one world grand prix final and the ONE X part 2 will feature two title bouts on the card.

Here is the full card, with timing and live streaming information of ONE X:

ONE X: Grand Finale Card 1. Women's Atomweight World Championship Bout: Angela Lee (c) vs. Stamp Fairtex 2. Flyweight Freestyle Bout: Rodtang vs. Demetrious Johnson 3. Flyweight Championship Bout: Adriano Moraes (c) vs. Yuya Wakamatsu 4. Lightweight Bout: Shinya Aoki vs. Yoshihira Akiyama 5. Lightweight Muay Thai Bout: Eduard Folayang vs. John Wayne Parr 6. Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship Bout: Superbon Singha Mawynn (c) vs. Marat Grigorian ONE X Part 2 Card 1. Bantamweight Muay Thai Championship Bout: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao (c) vs. Alaverdi Ramazanov 2. Bantamweight Kickboxing Championship Bout: Captain Petchyindee (c) vs. Hiroki Akimoto 3. Women's Atomweight Bout: Ham Seo Hee vs. Denice Zamboanga 4. Women's Atomweight Bout: Itsuki Hirata vs. Jihin Radzuan 5. Featherweight Bout: Kim Jae Wong vs. Tang Kai ONE X Part 1 Card 1. Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Final: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs Chingiz Allazov 2. Middleweight Submission Grappling Bout: Reinier de Ridder vs. Andre Galvao 3. Lightweight Kickboxing Bout: Nieky Holzken vs. Islam Mutazaev 4. Strawweight Bout: Lito Adiwang vs. Jeremy Miado 5. Bantamweight Bout: Stephen Loman vs. Shoko Sato 6. Featherweight Bout: Amir Khan vs. Ryogo Takahashi 7. Heavyweight Bout: Kang Ji Wong vs. Paul Elliot 8. Women's Atomweight Submission Grappling Bout: Mei Yamaguchi vs. Danielle Kelly 9. Strawweight Bout: Ryuto Sawada vs. Senza Ikeda ONE X Telecast and Live Streaming Watch ONE X: Part 1 live on Star Sports Select 2 or Disney+ Hotstar at 10:30 AM IST followed by ONE X: Part 2 also on Star Sports Select 2 or Disney+ Hotstar at 2:30 PM IST and finally ONE X: Grand Finale on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com for Rs 380 at 5:30 PM IST on Saturday (March 26).