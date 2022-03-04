ONE X: Hirata vs. Radzuan and Kelly vs. Yamaguchi added to card

Also, another highly touted match will grace the event, as undefeated Japanese phenom Itsuki "Android 18" Hirata will face Malaysian competitor Jihin "Shadow Cat" Radzuan.

The two additional contests were initially announced through a news conference on the streaming website Abema TV.

Hirata carries a 5-0 career mixed martial arts record, with four victories coming from early finishes. Her last win came via unanimous decision against Alyse Anderson during the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix quarterfinals last September.

Unfortunately, the atomweight combatant from Krazy Bee had to pull out from her semifinal clash with Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat due to medical concerns.

"I fought hard to be in the semifinals. It is regretful that I have to pull out at this stage and disappoint many people. I will recover and be back in [the] ONE Circle as soon as possible. Thank you," Hirata shared through social media at the time.

The 22-year-old judo specialist now faces Radzuan, who is on a two-fight winning streak and owns a 7-2 career MMA record. The Johor Bahru-based fighter hopes to follow her victory over Yamaguchi at ONE: Bad Blood by giving Hirata her first defeat.

On the other hand, "V.V" Yamaguchi hopes to bounce back by switching from MMA to BJJ - a discipline wherein she has a black belt.

However, she will be facing a fellow BJJ black belt in Kelly who has defeated veterans Roxanne Modafferi, Cynthia Calvillo, and Carla Esperanza.

The 25-year-old American announced her signing with the world's largest martial arts organization last month. Aside from grappling matches, she will also eventually compete in MMA bouts.

"Happy to announce I am officially a @onechampionship athlete. I am also proud to be a part of @evolvemma. I'll be doing grappling bouts under them, and when I'm ready to do MMA, they'll be the promotion I'll fight under," Kelly expressed via Instagram.

Here is how the ONE X card looks as it stands:

Women's Atomweight Championship Bout: Angela Lee vs. Stamp

Flyweight Championship Bout: Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu

Flyweight Freestyle Bout: Rodtang vs. Demetrious Johnson

Bantamweight Muay Thai Championship Bout: Nong-O vs. Alaverdi Ramazanov

Bantamweight Kickboxing Championship Bout: Captain vs. Hiroki Akimoto

Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Final: Chingiz Allazov vs. Sitthichai

Women's Atomweight Bout: Ham Seo Hee vs. Denice Zamboanga

Lightweight Kickboxing Bout: Nieky Holzken vs. Islam Mutazaev

Strawweight Bout: Jeremy Miado vs. Lito Adiwang

Featherweight Bout: Amir Khan vs. Ryogo Takahashi

Wushu vs. Muay Thai Legends Fight: Eduard Folayang vs. John Wayne Parr

Lightweight Bout: Shinya Aoki vs. Yoshihira Akiyama

Strawweight Bout: Ryuto Sawada vs. Senza Ikeda

Bantamweight Bout: Shoko Sato vs. Yusup Saadulaev

Women's Atomweight Submission Grappling Bout: Mei Yamaguchi vs. Danielle Kelly

Women's Atomweight Bout: Itsuki Hirata vs. Jihin Radzuan

Middleweight Submission Grappling Bout: Reinier de Ridder vs. Andre Galvao

Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship Bout: Superbon Singha Mawynn vs. Marat Grigorian

Source: Media Release