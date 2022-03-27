ONE X results and recap: Lee defends atomweight world title; Johnson submits Rodtang

It looked like "Unstoppable" Lee did not miss a beat when she entered the Circle against ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion Stamp Fairtex.

But before she successfully defended her crown, the former two-sport world titleholder tagged her with a staggering body punch in the opening round. Lee's championship reign might have ended as the Thai competitor kept her punches going.

Yet the Hawaii-based competitor used her daughter and the more painful birth contractions she experienced as motivation to bounce back.

By the second round, Lee unleashed her grappling dominance to end the main event of ONE Championship's tenth-anniversary show via submission.

In the other top attraction of the night, ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson survived a three-minute Muay Thai slugfest against Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon to finish their mixed rules superfight via rear-naked choke in round two.

Meanwhile, Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes successfully defended the ONE Flyweight World Championship versus Yuya "Little Piranha" Wakamatsu via third-round submission.

Yoshihiro "Sexyama" Akiyama also settled his long-standing feud with Shinya "Tobikan Judan" Aoki by knocking the latter with a flurry of strikes in round two.

The 46-year-old competitor survived an onslaught from Aoki, wherein he carried his rival's weight while deflecting attacks for most of the first round.

On the other hand, Filipino mixed martial arts legend Eduard "Landslide" Folayang denied Muay Thai icon John Wayne "The Gunslinger" Parr of his 100th career victory in the latter's retirement fight.

The Team Lakay mainstay banked on his wushu background to score a unanimous decision victory in his first ONE Super Series contest.

Opening ONE X's Grand Finale is Superbon Singha Mawynn's successful defense of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship against Marat Grigorian.

Here are the results from ONE X:

ONE X Grand Finale

1. Women's Atomweight World Championship Bout: Angela Lee (c) defeated Stamp Fairtex via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 4:50 of round two

2. Flyweight Freestyle Bout: Demetrious Johnson defeated Rodtang via Technical Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:13 of round two

3. Flyweight Championship Bout: Adriano Moraes (c) defeated Yuya Wakamatsu via Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 3:58 of round three

4. Lightweight Bout: Yoshihira Akiyama defeated Shinya Aoki via TKO (Punches) at 1:50 of round two

5. Lightweight Muay Thai Bout: Eduard Folayang defeated John Wayne Parr via unanimous decision

6. Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship Bout: Superbon Singha Mawynn (c) defeated Marat Grigorian via unanimous decision

ONE X Part 2 Card

1. Bantamweight Muay Thai Championship Bout: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defeated Felipe Lobo via knockout at 2:15 of round three

2. Bantamweight Kickboxing Championship Bout: Hiroki Akimoto dethroned Capitan Petchyindee via unanimous decision

3. Women's Atomweight Bout: Ham Seo Hee defeated Denice Zamboanga via unanimous decision

4. Women's Atomweight Bout: Jihin Radzuan defeated Itsuki Hirata via split decision

5. Featherweight Bout: Tang Kai defeats Kim Jae Woong via knockout at 2:07 of round one

ONE X Part 1 Card

1. Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Final: Chingiz Allazov defeated Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong via unanimous decision

2. Middleweight Submission Grappling Bout: Reinier De Ridder and Andre Galvao battled to a unanimous draw

3. Lightweight Kickboxing Bout: Sinsamut Klinmee defeated Nieky Holzken via knockout at 1:39 of round two

4. Strawweight Bout: Jeremy Miado defeated Lito Adiwang via TKO at 2:56 of round two

5. Bantamweight Bout: Stephen Loman defeated Shoko Sato via unanimous decision

6. Featherweight Bout: Amir Khan defeated Ryogo Takahashi via split decision

7. Heavyweight Bout: Kang Ji Wong defeated Paul Elliott via knockout at 0:58 of round one

8. Women's Atomweight Submission Grappling Bout: Mei Yamaguchi and Danielle Kelly battled to a unanimous draw

9. Strawweight Bout: Senzo Ikeda defeated Ryuto Sawada via TKO at 3:09 of round two

Kelly, Kang, Sinsamut, Tang, Akimoto, Akiyama, and Lee earned $50,000 bonuses for their performance.

ONE Championship returns with ONE: Reloaded on April 22. Regian Eersel will defend the Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship against Arian Sadikovic. Smilla Sundell and Jackie Buntan will compete for the Women's Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship.

Source: Media Release