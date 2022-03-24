ONE X will be an event talked about 20 years from now, says ONE chairman Chatri Sityodtong

"Why am I so excited for ONE X? This is the first time in history that any major global organization is attempting to pull off what we are doing, making history with the greatest world championship athletes in mixed martial arts, in submission grappling, in kickboxing, and in Muay Thai," Sityodtong said during the event's official press conference.

Undeniably, 26 March at the Singapore Indoor Stadium will be the biggest slugfest in the promotion's first decade.

The entire card features 20 fights, five world championship contests, and a ONE kickboxing world grand prix final. The entire proceedings may span from 1 PM to 11 PM Singapore time, but the show's results will become conversation starters for years to come.

"When I look back in the history of martial arts, and I think back to Pride Shockwave, probably arguably the greatest martial arts event. This event, ONE X, will be an event that we will talk about for five years, 10 years, 15 years, 20 years' time," Sityodtong added.

ONE X is divided into three parts, with the Grand Finale starting at 8 PM SGT. In the main event, ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion "Unstoppable" Angela Lee returns to defend her crown against former two-sport world titleholder and current ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion Stamp Fairtex.

MMA legend Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson will also compete against ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon in a four-round mixed rules super-fight.

Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes will also put his ONE Flyweight World Championship on the line versus #2-ranked contender Yuya "Little Piranha" Wakamatsu.

There's also a bout for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship between current titleholder Superbon Singha Mawynn and challenger Marat Grigorian.

Compatriots Shinya Aoki and Yoshihiro Akiyama will also settle their differences in a lightweight MMA showdown. Finally, John Wayne "The Gunslinger" Parr will have his Muay Thai retirement match against former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard "Landslide" Folayang.

Meanwhile, Part II of ONE X will feature the following bouts:

• Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Felipe Lobo (ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship)

• Capitan vs. Hiroki Akimoto (ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship)

• Ham Seo Hee vs. Denice Zamboanga (Women's Atomweight MMA)

• Itsuki Hirata vs. Jihin Radzuan (Women's Atomweight MMA)

• Kim Jae Woong vs. Tang Kai (Featherweight MMA)

Finally, Part I will commence at 1 PM SGT and will carry the following contests:

• Chingiz Allazov vs. Sitthichai (ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Final)

• Reinier De Ridder vs. Andre Galvao (Submission Grappling)

• Nieky Holzken vs. Sinsamut Klinmee (Lightweight Muay Thai)

• Lito Adiwang vs. Jeremy Miado (Strawweight MMA)

• Stephen Loman vs. Shoko Sato (Bantamweight MMA)

• Amir Khan vs. Ryogo Takahashi (Featherweight MMA)

• Kang Ji Won vs. Paul Elliott (Heavyweight MMA)

• Mei Yamaguchi vs. Danielle Kelly (Atomweight Submission Grappling)

• Ryuto Sawada vs. Senzo Ikeda (Strawweight MMA)

Watch ONE X: Grand Finale live on watch.onefc.com at 5:30 PM. IST on 26 March. Meanwhile, watch ONE X: Part II will be available on Star Sports Select 2 or Disney+ Hotstar at 2:30 PM IST. Finally, watch ONE X: Part I live on Star Sports Select 2 or Disney+ Hotstar at 10:30 AM IST.

Source: Media Release