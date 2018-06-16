English

NBA to honour Oscar Robertson with Lifetime Achievement Award

Posted By:
Oscar Robertson
Oscar Robertson... in the pantheon of greats

Oscar Robertson will soon be able to add the award of a lifetime to his trophy case.

Turner Sports and the NBA announced on Friday the Hall of Fame player, affectionately known as "Big O", will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the NBA Awards on June 25.

Robertson, a 12-time All-Star who spent his career with the Cincinnati Royals and Milwaukee Bucks, was the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season (1961-62) and he is still the league's all-time leader in that category.

He was named one of the NBA's 50 greatest players of all time, culminating a career that saw him win Rookie of the Year (1961), MVP (1964) and three All-Star Game MVPs.

Robertson led the Bucks to their only NBA title in team history in 1971 while making 10 playoff appearances with Milwaukee and the Royals.

Widely considered one of the best all-around players in the history of basketball, Robertson is also recognised as the first big guard to play "positionless basketball".

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 2 - Stumps: WI 118/2 (44.3 vs SL 253
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, June 16, 2018, 3:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 16, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue