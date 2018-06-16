NBA to honour Oscar Robertson with Lifetime Achievement Award

Turner Sports and the NBA announced on Friday the Hall of Fame player, affectionately known as "Big O", will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the NBA Awards on June 25.

Robertson, a 12-time All-Star who spent his career with the Cincinnati Royals and Milwaukee Bucks, was the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season (1961-62) and he is still the league's all-time leader in that category.

He was named one of the NBA's 50 greatest players of all time, culminating a career that saw him win Rookie of the Year (1961), MVP (1964) and three All-Star Game MVPs.

Robertson led the Bucks to their only NBA title in team history in 1971 while making 10 playoff appearances with Milwaukee and the Royals.

Widely considered one of the best all-around players in the history of basketball, Robertson is also recognised as the first big guard to play "positionless basketball".