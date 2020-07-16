English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pacers star Oladipo considering NBA restart U-turn

By Matt Becker

Orlando, July 16: Less than two weeks ago, Indiana Pacers star guard Victor Oladipo said he would sit out the NBA's restart in order to rehab his surgically repaired right knee.

However, on Wednesday (July 16) the two-time All-Star conceded he may be changing his mind after practicing with his teammates in Orlando, Florida.

''It was hard for me to assess where I was,'' Oladipo said on a conference call. ''But being able to come down here and practice with my guys at a high level, I think there's a strong possibility that I might play. I want to be smart because I want to play the next 10 years.''

Oladipo is working his way back from a ruptured quadriceps tendon suffered in January 2019, which sidelined him for 12 months.

He returned this January, and appeared in just 13 games, averaging 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting a career-worst 39.1 percent before the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Citing his injury history, Oladipo announced on July 3 he was opting out for the remainder of the season.

Last week, he then informed the Pacers he would join the team in the bubble at Disney World and practice with the team, but not play.

But that plan appears to be changing.

''I was always going to come down here and test it out,'' he said. ''When I made my decision, I wasn't able to play five-on-five, wasn't able to get up and down the floor and wasn't able to do things at a high level, so I didn't think I would be able to play.

"But after coming down here and working with the guys, rebounding, running and jumping, I'm trending in a positive direction. So hopefully when it's time to play, I can play.''

The first of Indiana’s eight seeding games before the playoffs is on August 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Pacers are fifth in the Eastern Conference at 39-26, and if Oladipo decides to play when the season resumes, he would be the second starter to return to the team with Malcolm Brogdon deeming himself healthy following a hip injury sustained on March 4, as well as being cleared from coronavirus.

"I know what I'm capable of," Oladipo said. "I know what standard I have to get to. I know how my body needs to feel in order to perform at the level that I'm capable of performing."

More NBA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sourav Ganguly in home quarantine
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: nba indiana pacers basketball
Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 16, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue