Pakistani squash legend Azam Khan dies of coronavirus in London

By Pti
Image: Twitter

London, March 30: Pakistani squash legend Azam Khan has died of coronavirus in London, his family said. Azam, who won the British Open title successively between 1959 and 1961, had tested positive for COVID-19 last week and died at London's Ealing Hospital on Saturday. He was 95.

The younger brother of the legendary Hashim Khan, Azam is widely regarded as one of the best squash players in the world. He left playing due to an Achilles tendon injury and the tragic death of his 14-year-old son in 1962.

Even though he recovered from his injury two years later, Azam said he could not get over the death of his son. Born at Nawakille, a small village outside Peshawar, which is known for producing squash world champions like brothers Jahangir and Jansher Khan.

Azam had settled in the UK in 1956. He had also won the most important hardball tournament, the US Open, for the first time in 1962 before injury struck him and his son died.

Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 16:49 [IST]
