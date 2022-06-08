Para Shooting World Cup 2022 Indian Winners List | Para Shooting World Cup 2022 India Medals List

Lekhara clinched a gold medal with a world record score of 250.6 in Women's 10m Air Rifle standing SH1, breaking her own world record of 249.6.

Poland's Emilia Babska bagged the silver medal with a total of 247.6, while the bronze was won by Anna Normann of Sweden with a total of 225.6. SH1 category is for athletes with lower limb impairment for competition in rifle events.

Lekhara bagged the gold just three days after being on the verge of missing out on the Para Shooting World Cup as her coach and escort were denied visas. The Sports Ministry and Sports Authority of India had to intervene to get the Visa cleared.

Last year Lekhara clinched a gold medal and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. She won a gold in the 10 metre Air Rifle standing event in the SH1 category and followed it up with a bronze in the women's 50-metre rifle 3 positions SH1 event, making her the first Indian woman to win multiple medals at the Paralympics.

Meanwhile, para rifle shooter Devaraddi clinched a gold medal in Mixed 10m Air Rifle SH2 with a shot total of 253.1 in the final to bag the gold medal ahead of Slovenia's Tirsek F by just 0.5 points. The bronze went to France's De La Forest with a total of 230.3.

As it stands, India have won two gold medals at the Para Shooting World Cup 2022. Here is the Indian medallist list:

Medallist Medal Event Avani Lekhara Gold R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Srihari Devaraddi Gold R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2