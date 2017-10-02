Paralympic paddler Tanuj Mukherjee gets job at Tenvic, thrilled by Anil Kumble’s presence

Kolkata, Oct 2: Tanuj Mukherjee is not an unpopular name in Indian sports fraternity. One of the leading Paralympic table tennis players from West Bengal had earned recognition by winning bronze medal in the Asian Deaf Table Tennis Championship in Turkey a couple of months ago.

Then Tanuj took part in the Deaf Olympics, held in Turkey in the first week of September, but surprisingly after having reached Turkey, he got to learn that table tennis was not registered in the list by Indian officials.

However, after making some persuasions the table tennis team participated without proper training prior to the championship. Tanuj was not paired with the teammate with whom he won bronze in Asian Championship. As its reflection, Tanuj crashed out in the quarterfinal stage.

Tanuj, after returning from Turkey, told, “I badly need a job now. Otherwise, it will be tough for me to continue with the game.”

As his father has been suffering from severe heart disease, Tanuj and his family were compelled to struggle a lot.

The 22-year old Para-Olympic paddler has finally got a job at renowned sports management and sports education company Tenvic Sports Education Pvt. Ltd.

His appointment letter has asked him to join the company as a table tennis coach in Andhra Pradesh region from 25th September.

Interestingly, Tanuj when asked whether this job might change his fortune, revealed, he was thrilled to have a rare opportunity, while appearing at the interview board, as he met legendary India spinner and former coach Anil Kumble.

Tanuj said, “I could not dream that a legend like Anil Kumble will interview me and shake hands with me. It was a great experience. I have been always inspired by Mr Kumble’s fighting spirit on the field.”

Tenvic Sports is owned by Anil Kumble and it is a division of Anil Kumble Sports Promotions Pvt Ltd.