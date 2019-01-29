Holiday on Davis: He's like 90 per cent of the reason I stayed

The 10-year veteran guard said Davis was the main reason he stayed in New Orleans when he had a chance to leave.

"He's like 90 per cent of the reason that I stayed," Holiday said, via Nola.com. "He's a talent that comes once in a generation – a seven-footer who can do everything at his skill level."

Holiday could have explored free agency in 2017. Instead, he opted to sign a five-year deal worth $125million and remain in New Orleans.

Holiday is averaging career highs in points (21.2), rebounds (4.9) and assists (8.1) this season. He has played alongside Davis since 2013.

The Pelicans reportedly learned about Davis' intentions "a couple days ago", according to Holiday.

Davis intends to play out the rest of the regular season with New Orleans if he is not traded, but the franchise and his team-mates will have to prepare for life without him come the end of the campaign.