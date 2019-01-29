English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Holiday on Davis: He's like 90 per cent of the reason I stayed

By Opta
Jrue Holiday
Jrue Holiday signed a five-year deal worth $125million

Los Angeles, January 29: Jrue Holiday has strong feelings on the trade request Anthony Davis extended to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday (January 28).

The 10-year veteran guard said Davis was the main reason he stayed in New Orleans when he had a chance to leave.

"He's like 90 per cent of the reason that I stayed," Holiday said, via Nola.com. "He's a talent that comes once in a generation – a seven-footer who can do everything at his skill level."

Holiday could have explored free agency in 2017. Instead, he opted to sign a five-year deal worth $125million and remain in New Orleans.

Holiday is averaging career highs in points (21.2), rebounds (4.9) and assists (8.1) this season. He has played alongside Davis since 2013.

The Pelicans reportedly learned about Davis' intentions "a couple days ago", according to Holiday.

Davis intends to play out the rest of the regular season with New Orleans if he is not traded, but the franchise and his team-mates will have to prepare for life without him come the end of the campaign.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: CDA 0 - 1 RAY
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 7:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue