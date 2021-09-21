Petchdam plans to stop Taiki Naito, eyes ONE Flyweight Muay Thai champ Rodtang

The former ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion also believes that defeating "Silent Sniper" Naito under Muay Thai rules will be easier than the alternative.

"Taiki's style is 100 percent kickboxing. He is quick, he has great footwork, and he can throw his kicks and punches naturally and effectively," Petchdam said.

"Although he has had some experience in Muay Thai before, I think that his Muay Thai skills are still not good. He is still a newbie in Muay Thai, and that gives me a lot of advantages."

"The Baby Shark" Petchdam has explosive left kicks - any fan of ONE Super Series would agree - and that's the weapon he plans to use against "Silent Sniper" on Friday night.

"As for my left shin, I'll use it as my death blow like always," he said.

"It's even more destructive now because our team has brought sports science into the training, making my leg muscles stronger."

As well as his improved physical weaponry, Petchdam has another attribute he'd like to showcase against Naito.

"For this fight, one thing that I am most confident in is my brave heart. I'm afraid of nothing," the Thai said.

"I'm always ready to fight in any situation in the cage. And I'm sure that, along with a well-prepared physical condition and good game plan, [this] will help me to win this match."

This is certainly a pivotal bout in Petchdam's career, and he's willing to do anything if it allows him to earn the victory, enter the top five of the divisional rankings, and face an old foe.

"I'm desperate to win this fight because it will re-boost my confidence after a long downtime in fighting," he added.

"With that confidence, I can move forward to crack the rankings and get a World Title once again. My ultimate goal is to challenge [flyweight Muay Thai king] Rodtang [Jitmuangnon] again and also reclaim my ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title."

Watch ONE: REVOLUTION live beginning with the lead card on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 2 at 4 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) this Friday, 24 September.

Source: Media Release