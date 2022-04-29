Petchmorakot, Prajanchai to defend respective world titles at ONE 157

Petchmorakot Petchyindee returns to the Circle to defend the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship against France's Jimmy Vienot.

The 28-year-old World Champion has a career record of 164-35-2 and is on a four-fight winning streak in the organization.

After winning the inaugural strap against Pongsiri PK.Saenchai at ONE: WARRIOR'S CODE in February 2020, the Bangkok-based competitor successfully defended the belt against legendary Yodsanklai Fairtex and Magnus Anderson.

Meanwhile, Vienot will be making his promotional debut as Petchmorakot's latest foe. However, he has a 51-21-1 career record and is the current SUPERKOMBAT Middleweight Champion after defeating Arman Ambaryan. The 26-year-old challenger from Montpellier, France, is also a former Arena Fight and Lumpinee Stadium World Champion.

In the co-main event, Prajanchai PK.Saenchai will put the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship on the line versus Joseph "The Hurricane" Lasiri.

While the Thai World Champion has close to 400 career fights, he will be fighting at ONE for only the second time after taking the belt from Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE: BATTLEGROUND last July.

Prajanchai has over 338 career victories and won World Titles at Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadiums. He is also on a three-fight winning streak after defeating Ronachai Tor Ramintra and Kompetch Sitsawatsuer before his clash with Sam-A.

On the other hand, Lasiri has more fighting experience in The Home of Martial Arts. The Kick and Punch Milano representative has fought eight times inside the Circle and is currently on a two-fight winning streak. He holds victories over Rocky Ogden and Asahi Shinagawa.

The Italian-Moroccan challenger has 42 career wins, including a decision victory against Mohamed Bouchareb for the WBC Muay Thai Bantamweight World Title.

Aside from these fights, ONE 157 will also host the quarterfinals of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, featuring Jonathan "The General" Haggerty, Superlek, WBC World Muay Thai Lightweight Champion Savvas Michael, and ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon - to name a few.

