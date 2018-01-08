Rahm has world number one in his goals

Hawaii, January 8: Jon Rahm became a household name last year while climbing to fourth in the world rankings and the Spaniard wants more in 2018.

Rahm, 23, finished second at the Tournament of Champions, eight shots behind winner Dustin Johnson, on Sunday (January 7), marking his fifth top-seven finish in his last seven starts.

While Rahm thinks Johnson will be hard to catch any time soon atop the world rankings, he ultimately wants people looking up at him one day.

"Obviously if I keep playing good, keep working, keep learning about myself, I just need to keep getting better scores without my A game like I have this week," Rahm said after his round.

"So hopefully I can keep playing good and maybe some day be number one. If it's not meant to be, it's not meant to be, but it's definitely one of my goals."

After a slow start, Rahm rallied to get back into contention in Hawaii, shooting rounds of 66 and 69.

The Plantation Course at Kapalua can be difficult, but Rahm quickly figured it out.

"I feel like I've been more comfortable each time," he said.

"The first few days I was still a little hesitant because it's hard to picture some of the lines, because you can't see the ball to trust the line to some places. It's just hard. But the more I played the more comfortable I got and definitely a round like yesterday helped that a lot."

Rahm is now set for the West Coast Swing, where he excelled last year, including a win at the Farmers Insurance Open.

He hopes to have another impressive run in California this year.

"Well, I'm kind of hoping to have a stretch like last year," Rahm said. "I'm playing those because three of them I absolutely love playing. Palm Springs, I didn't play good last year, so hopefully I play good this year, too.

"And then the rest, obviously, defending champion , Phoenix, and Pebble, which I just love. So, hopefully, I can have – I'm confident I'm going to play good. All those golf courses set up for my game pretty good, so, hopefully, I can keep it going and get the year started."

Source: OPTA