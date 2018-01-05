Leishman leads as Spieth struggles at Kapalua

Hawaii, January 5: Marc Leishman carded a six-under 67 to grab a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The Australian made a bright start to the PGA Tour event in Kapalua on Thursday (January 4), holing eight birdies on his way to the outright lead.

Leishman, a two-time winner on the Tour last year, produced four birdies in five holes on the front nine before finishing with two on his final four.

He leads American Brian Harman and Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas, who opened with 68s at the star-studded event.

Just how you draw it up. 👏@MarcLeish owns the lead at 5 under.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/s8VOIj9DfV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 5, 2018

Rickie Fowler is well-placed to challenge after a four-under 69, while world number one Dustin Johnson birdied the last to join his fellow American in a tie for fourth.

Fowler was even through 13 holes after a double bogey at the 13th, but he finished with two birdies and an eagle.

❗️❗️@RickieFowler goes 4 under in his last 5 holes.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/5ggmYEw8ad — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 5, 2018

Last year's Players Championship winner, 22-year-old Kim Si-woo, also carded an opening 69.

Headlining a group behind them is Hideki Matsuyama, who is a shot further back alongside Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Kyle Stanley and Kevin Kisner.

Spaniard Jon Rahm and US PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas made fine starts with two-under 71s.

However, Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka had no such luck.

Spieth mixed four bogeys with two birdies to finish two over, while U.S. Open winner Koepka is last after a five-over 78.

Koepka opened his tournament bogey-bogey-double bogey-bogey and struggled to recover.

