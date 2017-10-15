Perez cruises to win in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, October 15: Pat Perez cruised to a four-stroke win at the CIMB Classic for his third PGA Tour victory on Sunday (October 15).

The American was in control throughout at TPC Kuala Lumpur and he fired a three-under 69 in the final round to finish at 24 under.

Perez, 41, was never threatened in the fourth round in Malaysia, with 2011 US PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley (67) finishing second.

Xander Schauffele was unable to get going, carding an even-par 72 in the final round to finish tied for third with Kang Sung (71), seven shots behind Perez.

Cameron Smith (64) and world number three Hideki Matsuyama (71) were tied for fifth a shot further back.

"I'm not going to change anything. I'm still not going to work out, I'm still going to have a bad diet and I'm going to enjoy myself," Perez said after his win.

"I've got my group of friends and that kind of stuff. I'm really not going to change anything.

"I'm going to work hard and I'm just taking it a day at a time, I really am, that's all I'm doing. I'm not getting ahead of myself, I don't look in the past. I'm just kind of doing it."

The overnight leader, Perez made a dream start on Sunday with three straight birdies beginning at the second hole.

He followed up his only bogey – at the sixth – with a birdie at eight before 10 consecutive pars.

Bradley went through bogey-free – an eagle at the par-five fifth the highlight of his round – but was unable to put the pressure on Perez on the back nine.

Paul Casey completed his recovery from an opening-round 77 by posting a seven-under 65, finishing tied for seventh.

US PGA Championship and FedEx Cup winner Justin Thomas, aiming to win the event for a third straight time, finished with a 67 and was tied for 17th.

Source: OPTA