PGTI announces return of Feeder Tour after a gap of four years

The PGTI Feeder Tour was last staged in 2014 with six events carrying a prize purse of Rs. 6 lakh each. The 2018 season of the Feeder Tour has thus seen an increase of Rs. 12 lakh (33%) in the combined prize purse which now stands at Rs. 48 lakh.

The Feeder Tour events will have a maximum field of 90 players and will be played over three rounds of 18 holes each with the cut being applied after 36 holes. The winner of this year's Feeder Tour Order of Merit will earn an exemption on the main tour for the 2019 season.

The Feeder Tour season tees off with the first event which will be played from May 23 - 25, 2018, at the BSF Golf Club in Chhawla, New Delhi. The BSF Golf Club will be hosting its first ever professional event.

The tour then moves to the Aravalli Golf Club, Faridabad, from May 28 - 30. The third event of the season will be played at the Madhuban Meadows Golf Club, Karnal, from June 20 - 22 while the fourth event will be hosted by the Rambagh Golf Club, Jaipur, from June 26 - 28.

The last two events of the season will be held at two different golf courses in Lucknow. While the season's fifth event takes place at the Lucknow Golf Club from July 4 - 6, the sixth and last event is scheduled to be hosted by the Palms Golf Club & Resort, Lucknow, from July 10 - 12.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, "We are proud to announce the revival of the PGTI Feeder Tour after a four-year gap. The Feeder Tour has in the past served as a stepping stone for our professionals as several winners on the tour have later gone on to make an impact on the PGTI. We are confident that the Feeder Tour will once again play a role in strengthening the foundations of professional golf in India. The significant enhancement in the prize purse this season will contribute towards making the Feeder Tour even more competitive than before."