Phoenix Mercury Secure WNBA Finals Spot With Victory Over Minnesota Lynx In Game 4

The Phoenix Mercury secured a spot in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2021 by defeating the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx 86-81 in Game 4 of the semi-finals. The game was intense, with Minnesota initially leading by 11 points after the first quarter. However, Phoenix managed to tie the score by half-time. Despite trailing by 13 points after three quarters, Phoenix made a strong comeback, outscoring Minnesota 31-13 in the final quarter.

Alyssa Thomas was instrumental for Phoenix, contributing 23 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds. Satou Sabally also played a crucial role, adding 21 points to the scoreboard. Meanwhile, Kayla McBride's impressive 31-point performance for Minnesota wasn't enough to secure their place in the Finals. The Lynx were without star player Napheesa Collier and head coach Cheryl Reeve due to injuries and suspension.

The absence of Napheesa Collier and Cheryl Reeve significantly impacted Minnesota's performance. Reeve faced a one-game suspension following her conduct during Game 3. She was ejected from that game after Alyssa Thomas stole the ball from Collier, leading to a decisive layup. Collier injured her ankle during this play and had to be assisted off the court.

Phoenix will face either Indiana Fever or Las Vegas Aces in the Finals. Indiana forced a Game 5 against Las Vegas with a 90-83 victory earlier on Sunday. Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points for Indiana, while Aliyah Boston added another 24 points along with 14 rebounds and five assists. Despite missing several key players due to injuries, Indiana remains determined.

Indiana Fever's resilience is evident as they aim for their first Finals appearance since 2015. Aliyah Boston emphasized their team spirit: "We over me. That's been our identity the entire season." Meanwhile, Las Vegas Aces are eager to return to the Finals after winning consecutive championships in 2022 and 2023.

Four-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson led Las Vegas with an outstanding performance of 31 points, nine rebounds, four steals, three assists, and three blocked shots. Jackie Young contributed with 18 points while Chelsea Gray added another 12 points for Las Vegas. The decisive Game 5 between Indiana and Las Vegas is set for Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Phoenix Mercury's journey marks their sixth trip to the WNBA Finals. They previously won championships in 2007, 2009, and 2014 but fell short in both 1998 and their last appearance in 2021. As veteran guard Kahlea Cooper rallied her team on court saying "Let's go! Let's go get it," Phoenix looks forward to facing their next challenge with determination.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming matches, fans eagerly await whether Phoenix will add another championship title or if Indiana or Las Vegas will seize victory this year.