More sports Oscar Piastri Clinches Zandvoort Pole Position, Edging Out Lando Norris In Thrilling Qualifying Session Oscar Piastri achieved pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix, narrowly defeating teammate Lando Norris by 0.012 seconds. Both drivers showcased impressive performances during qualifying, setting the stage for an exciting race ahead. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 21:16 [IST]

Oscar Piastri expressed satisfaction with his timing after securing pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix, narrowly beating McLaren teammate Lando Norris. Despite Norris leading all three practice sessions at Zandvoort, Piastri excelled during Saturday's qualifying, surpassing Norris by just 0.012 seconds. Both drivers achieved their fastest times on the first lap of the final session, but neither improved on subsequent attempts.

Piastri acknowledged that he felt confident throughout the weekend, although a few corners posed challenges. He managed to find speed in other areas, which contributed to his success. "That was the definition of peaking at the right time," Piastri said. He added that while there are still areas for improvement, he is overall very pleased with his performance.

After the summer break, Piastri holds a nine-point lead over Norris, with McLaren comfortably leading the Constructors' Championship. The last four races at Zandvoort have been won by the pole sitter, offering a promising outlook for Piastri in the title race. However, he remains cautious about his chances on Sunday. "We are both trying to beat each other every weekend," Piastri noted.

Max Verstappen delighted local fans by securing third place, though he was a quarter of a second behind the McLarens. Isack Hadjar surprised many by finishing fourth for Racing Bulls with an impressive final lap performance. George Russell claimed fifth place, outperforming both Ferraris driven by Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Liam Lawson showcased Racing Bulls' strong form by taking eighth place ahead of Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso from Aston Martin. Alonso's result was crucial as Lance Stroll crashed early in the first session for the second consecutive day, resulting in a 20th-place qualification.

The qualifying session concluded with Oscar Piastri leading the top ten drivers:

Position Driver Team 1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 2 Lando Norris McLaren 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 4 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 5 George Russell Mercedes 6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 7 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 9 Carlos Sainz Williams 10 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

The competition remains fierce as drivers continue to push their limits in pursuit of victory.