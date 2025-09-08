More sports Piastri And Norris Address Fairness Of Position Swap During Italian Grand Prix Oscar Piastri expressed no issues with swapping positions with Lando Norris during the Italian Grand Prix. Both drivers emphasised teamwork and fairness in their discussions post-race. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

Oscar Piastri defended McLaren's decision to switch positions with Lando Norris during the Italian Grand Prix. The swap occurred after Norris experienced a slow pit stop due to a wheel gun issue, allowing Piastri to overtake him. With seven laps left, McLaren instructed Piastri to return the position to Norris, who then maintained his lead in the Drivers' Championship standings.

The situation mirrored a previous race in Hungary where McLaren had also swapped positions, favouring Piastri. At that event, Norris had initially taken a six-second lead due to a superior pit strategy but complied with team orders, granting Piastri his first victory. "It's something we'll discuss for sure," Piastri mentioned to Sky Sports, acknowledging the importance of teamwork and fairness.

Norris expressed understanding of the team's decision-making process. He stated, "We're not idiots and we have plans for different things." He emphasised that if there were multiple cars between them, it wouldn't be fair for Piastri to let him pass. However, in situations where fairness is possible, he expects it as part of the team's ethos.

Andrea Stella, McLaren's team principal, explained their reasoning behind the call. He told Sky Sports that they aimed to maintain positions post-pit stop despite complications. Stella appreciated Piastri's cooperation in executing the team's strategy smoothly. "Once again, Oscar and Lando showed the principles and values we have going racing," he added.

Despite losing ground to Max Verstappen's Red Bull during the race, Norris managed to reduce Piastri's championship lead to 31 points. Reflecting on the weekend, Piastri remarked that while he wasn't thrilled with their pace compared to Verstappen's car, he wasn't overly disappointed either. He noted that qualifying better could improve future outcomes.

Looking Ahead

Piastri acknowledged there were no major revelations from the weekend but felt more confident about his preferences regarding car setup. With a two-week break before Formula One resumes in Baku later this month, both drivers have time to reflect on their strategies and prepare for upcoming challenges.

The Italian Grand Prix highlighted McLaren's commitment to strategic decisions and fair play within their team dynamics. As they gear up for future races, both drivers remain focused on improving performance and maintaining competitive standings in the championship race.