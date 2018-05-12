Pratima Sherpa: A fairytale of a golfer from the valleys of Kathmandu

How does the budding golfer have a letter from one of the best golfers of the world? That’s a fairytale, a memory the young golfer will hold on to for the rest of her life. It is a story that needs to be told and one that will inspire generations of golfers to come. Recently Pratima was in New York for the premier of a documentary made on her. A Mountain to Climb, the documentary on the teenager is set to be released in India on Sunday (May 13) and will premier on Sony Ten Golf HD at 8pm IST. Pratima’s journey began just seven years back.

Pratima, the only child of Pasang and Kalpana Sherpa, began her tryst with the sport at the age of 11, though her association with the golf course began way back when she was just five. Pratima’s parents who worked on the course, moved into the shed when she was just five years old, and since then the golf course has been her home. She knows every nook and corner and her love for the game was just a matter of time.

But golf is for the rich. Or rather it has been and that norm is being broken in recent times, with many caddie turned golfers taking the golfing world by storm. But still, money was a concern and Pratima’s father did not see a future in it. When Pratima decided to take up the sport as a profession, Pasang insisted that she should focus on her studies. But he soon realised that that was her calling and since then they have never stopped supporting her and backing her. With her parents support and the course her backyard, Pratima started living her dream from the shed behind the 3rd hole of the Royal Nepal Golf Club.

“I started playing when I was eleven years old. My mom and dad work at the golf course and I have lived at the course since I can remember. I’ve grown up playing there with my friends. Three to four years back there were around twelve women golfers in Nepal. And we used to play for fun. They played for fun. Even I never thought of taking it up seriously until I won and that win has inspired me. There are only five to six of us here and there aren’t any leading golfers here. I want to change that. I want to become the No. 1 professional golfer in Nepal,” a determined Pratima told MyKhel from Kathmandu.

Pratima already has several trophies to her name, including the NGA golf tournament, the Nick Faldo series, Shikahar insurance golf tournament, Nepal Olympic golf tournament amongst several others. Pratima has won the Faldo series in Nepal in 2013, 2015 and 2017. Winning was like a drug for the youngster. Once she got a taste of it, she never looked back.

But nothing comes easy to you. Every individual has to overcome several hurdles and Pratima has had her share and there are many more to come. But the youngster has a positive outlook and is ready to take everything in her stride. “When I started playing my dad wasn’t okay with the idea. He wanted me to focus on my studies since there was no future here and also because it was an expensive sport. But I did not quit and then I went on to win. They saw me do well and the happiness I got from playing. And now my family fully supports and encourages me. They understand my dream now and are fully supportive,” quipped a chirpy Pratima, who is also continuing her studies and has a packed day to keep her on her toes at all times.

Recently Pratima went to New York for the premier of her documentary and that’s when lady luck crossed her path and she got the opportunity to meet her idol. It all began when a journalist wrote an article on Pratima last year. It was uphill from thereon. After reading the article a California-based couple hosted Pratima for five tournaments in USA. Following that visit Pratima clinched one of the five spots up for grabs for the Surya Nepal Golf Qualifying Tour in September last year. She was competing with 21 male golfers. ESPN made a documentary on Pratima’s journey and when she was at New York attending the premier, a member of the team which had made the documentary got in touch with one of the donors of the Tiger Woods Foundation. Two days later, Pratima was in Florida to meet the legend. It was all a dream and the feeling did not soak in till the teenage prodigy saw Woods get off a golf cart and greet her.

“It was a dream. I couldn’t believe it. When I actually saw him all I could say was 'WOW’! He’s my hero, my favourite golfer! And he was right there in front of me. When I saw him and when he called out to me, 'Hello Pratima’ I just ran and hugged him. It was the best moment. He shared his experience with me and also watched me playing golf. He even gave me tips and gave me advice on my swing. He then introduced me to the trainees. It was truly a dream come true for me. When I got the opportunity to go and I knew I was going to meet him I was over the moon and my parents were equally happy for me,” said an excited Pratima, who played with the legendary golfer barefoot at the Medalist Golf Club in Florida.

Having met her idol Pratima was a more motivated and determined golfer who had turned into a little star from the valleys of Nepal. Moreover, add to that her experience on the red carpet. Not something the golfer would have ever dreamt of. The green course to the red carpet. A stark contrast. Truly a remarkable journey. Talking about her experience on the red carpet, an overjoyed Pratima said, “Oh my god! I was so excited. It was amazing. When I saw Kathmandu on the screen I could not stop crying. I couldn't control my emotions and I really missed my parents. It was a completely different experience from the course and I was overwhelmed. I enjoyed every bit of it.”

Pratima is taking giant leaps on the world of golf and is determined to become the No. 1 golfer in the country. The youngster trains under Sachin Bhattarai at the Royal Nepal Golf Club. “I’m headed to Nepal Tour Q-School next. My ultimate aim is to become the No. 1 player in Nepal. I’m a good player and I know I can achieve my dream,” signed off Pratima, who is eager to join the 63 professional golfers in Nepal who play on the national circuit.

The youngster’s journey has all the ingredients for a perfect story, and while she has achieved some of her dreams, she has a long way to go and is determined to achieve her dream and get the grand ending a fairytale deserves!