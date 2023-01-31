Prime Volleyball League 2023: Full Schedule, Teams, Telecast and Live Streaming information of PVL Season 2

Bengaluru, January 31: The Prime Volleyball League (PVL) 2023, which is scheduled to take place across three venues, will start on February 4 and conclude with the final on March 5.
The second edition of the tournament will see one more team join the league, making it eight teams that will contest in single round-robin format with the top four making it to the semifinals.
Mumbai Heroes will be the new addition for the season and will compete with Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes and Kolkata Thunderbolts for the coveted title.
The PVL 2023 will be held across three cities with the opening match seeing Bengaluru Torpedoes hosting defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts. The initial phase of the tournament will be held in Bengaluru and then the action will shift to Hyderabad and conclude in Kochi.
Kochi will also play hosts to the knockout phase - the semifinals on March 3 and March 4 followed by the final on March 5. Bengaluru and Hyderabad will host 10 matches each, while Kochi will host 11 matches.
PVL 2023 will consist of a total of 31 matches including the three knock out matches spread over 26 days. All the matches will start at 7 PM, while the double header days will see the second match start at 9 PM.
Here is a look at PVL 2023 schedule, teams and telecast info:
Ahmedabad Defenders: Andrew Kohut James, Danial Moatazedi, L M Manoj, Angamuthu, Nandhagopal S, Parth Patel, Aswath, Harsh Chaudhary, T Shrikant, Shon T John, S Santosh, Muthusamy.
Bengaluru Torpedoes: Alireza Abalooch, Sebastian Giraldo, Sethu TR, Mujeeb MC, Jishnu PV, Ibin Jose, Nisam Muhammed A, Sudheer Shetty, Gokulnath, Pankaj Sharma, Vinayak Rokhade, B Midhun Kumar.
Calicut Heroes: Matt Hilling, Jose Antonio Sandoval Rojas, M Ashwin Raj, Prabakaran, Chirag Yadav, Mohan Ukkrapandian, Lavmeet Katariya, Shafeeque Rahman, Sushil Kumar, Ansab O, Abil Krishnan, Jerome Vinith.
Chennai Blitz: Moyo Audran, Renato Mendes, Mohamed Riyazudeen, Ramanathan R, Prasanna Raja AA, Raman Kumar, Tushar Laware, Y V Sita Rama Raju, Jobin Varughese, Naveen Raja Jacob, Akhin GS, Pinamma Prashant.
Hyderabad Black Hawks: Trent O'Dea, Carlos Andres Llanos Zamora, Ranjit Singh, Varun G S, Ashamatullah, Saurabh Maan, Lal Sujan MV, Arun Zacharias Siby, Hemanth P, Guru Prasanth, John Joseph E J, Anand K.
Kochi Blue Spikers: Walter Da Cruz Neto, Eduardo Romay, Rohit Kumar, Vipul Kumar, George Antony, Fayis NK, Aswin Rag VT, Pavan Ramesh, Jibin Sebastian, Erin Varghese, Dushyanth GN, C Venu.
Kolkata Thunderbolts: Jose Verdi, Cody Caldwell, Rahul K, Deepesh Sinha, Hariharan V, Anush, Hari Prasad B S, Suryansh Tomar, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ashwal Rai, Vinit Kumar, Janshad U.
Mumbai Meteors: Hiroshi Centelles, Brandon Greenway, Karthik A, Hardeep Singh, Amit Gulia, Rohith P, Abdul Raheem, Ratheesh C K, Jithin N, Anu James, Shameem, Aravindhan S.
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Time in IST
|February 4
|Saturday
|Benglauru Torpedoes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts
|Bengaluru
|7 PM
|February 5
|Sunday
|Mumbai Meteors vs Calicut Heroes
|Bengaluru
|7 PM
|February 6
|Monday
|Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Blackhawks
|Bengaluru
|7 PM
|February 7
|Tuesday
|Kochi Blue Spikers vs Chennai Blitz
|Bengaluru
|7 PM
|February 8
|Wednesday
|Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Blackhawks
|Bengaluru
|7 PM
|February 9
|Thursday
|Ahmedabad Defenders vs Benglauru Torpedoes
|Bengaluru
|7 PM
|February 10
|Friday
|Chennai Blitz vs Mumbai Meteors
|Bengaluru
|7 PM
|February 11
|Saturday
|Calicut Heroes vs Hyderabad Blackhawks
|Bengaluru
|7 PM
|February 12
|Sunday
|Mumbai Meteors vs Benglauru Torpedoes
|Bengaluru
|7 PM
|February 12
|Sunday
|Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers
|Bengaluru
|9:30 PM
|February 15
|Wednesday
|Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers
|Hyderabad
|7 PM
|February 16
|Thursday
|Benglauru Torpedoes vs Chennai Blitz
|Hyderabad
|7 PM
|February 16
|Thursday
|Calicut Heroes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts
|Hyderabad
|9:30 PM
|February 17
|Friday
|Ahmedabad Defenders vs Mumbai Meteors
|Hyderabad
|7 PM
|February 17
|Friday
|Benglauru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers
|Hyderabad
|9:30 PM
|February 18
|Saturday
|Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Chennai Blitz
|Hyderabad
|7 PM
|February 19
|Sunday
|Ahmedabad Defenders vs Chennai Blitz
|Hyderabad
|7 PM
|February 20
|Monday
|Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Mumbai Meteors
|Hyderabad
|7 PM
|February 20
|Monday
|Ahmedabad Defenders vs Calicut Heroes
|Hyderabad
|9:30 PM
|February 21
|Tuesday
|Calicut Heroes vs Chennai Blitz
|Hyderabad
|7 PM
|February 24
|Friday
|Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Benglauru Torpedoes
|Kochi
|7 PM
|February 25
|Saturday
|Kochi Blue Spikers vs Calicut Heroes
|Kochi
|7 PM
|February 26
|Sunday
|Kochi Blue Spikers vs Ahmedabad Defenders
|Kochi
|7 PM
|February 26
|Sunday
|Hyderabad Blackhawks vs Mumbai Meteors
|Kochi
|9:30 PM
|February 27
|Monday
|Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Chennai Blitz
|Kochi
|7 PM
|February 28
|Tuesday
|Benglauru Torpedoes vs Calicut Heroes
|Kochi
|7 PM
|March 1
|Wednesday
|Mumbai Meteors vs Kochi Blue Spikers
|Kochi
|7 PM
|March 2
|Thursday
|Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Ahmedabad Defenders
|Kochi
|7 PM
|March 3
|Friday
|Semifinal 1: TBD vs TBD
|Kochi
|7 PM
|March 4
|Saturday
|Semifinal 2: TBD vs TBD
|Kochi
|7 PM
|March 5
|Sunday
|Final: TBD vs TBD
|Kochi
|7 PM
Live Telecast Channel: Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) - Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 4 (Tamil/Telugu), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi).
Live Streaming: Sony LIV