Prime Volleyball League (PVL) 2022: Full Schedule, Teams, Telecast and Live Streaming information

The tournament will see seven franchises contest in single round-robin format with the top four making it to the semifinals. PVL 2022 will consist of a total of 24 matches including the three knock out matches spread over 23 days.

The seven franchises that will compete this year are Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes and Kolkata Thunderbolts.

The opening match will see the home team of Hyderabad Black Hawks taking on the mighty Kochi Blue Spikers in the opening fixture. All the matches will start at 7 PM, while the double header days will see the second match start at 9 PM.

Prime Volleyball League (PVL) 2022 Full Schedule

DATE DAY FIXTURE TIME in IST February 5 Saturday Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Kochi Blue Spikers 7 PM February 6 Sunday Chennai Blitz vs Ahmedabad Defenders 7 PM February 7 Monday Calicut Heroes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts 7 PM February 8 Tuesday Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kochi Blue Spikers 7 PM February 9 Wednesday Calicut Heroes vs Ahmedabad Defenders 7 PM February 10 Thursday Ahmedabad Defenders vs Hyderabad Black Hawks 7 PM February 11 Friday Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Hyderabad Black Hawks 7 PM February 11 Friday Chennai Blitz vs Kolkata Thunderbolts 9 PM February 12 Saturday Bengaluru Torpedoes vs Kolkata Thunderbolts 7 PM February 13 Sunday Hyderabad Black Hawks vs Chennai Blitz 7 PM February 14 Monday Calicut Heroes vs Bengaluru Torpedoes 7 PM February 15 Tuesday Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Hyderabad Black Hawks 7 PM February 16 Wednesday Chennai Blitz vs Kochi Blue Spikers 7 PM February 17 Thursday Chennai Blitz vs Calicut Heroes 7 PM February 17 Thursday Ahmedabad Defenders vs Bengaluru Torpedoes 9 PM February 18 Friday Calicut Heroes vs Kochi Blue Spikers 7 PM February 19 Saturday Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Ahmedabad Defenders 7 PM February 20 Sunday Chennai Blitz vs Bengaluru Torpedoes 7 PM February 21 Monday Calicut Heroes vs Hyderabad Black Hawks 7 PM February 22 Tuesday Ahmedabad Defenders vs Kochi Blue Spikers 7 PM February 23 Wednesday Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Kochi Blue Spikers 7 PM February 24 Thursday Semifinal 1 (1st Place vs 4th Place) 7 PM February 25 Friday Semifinal 2 (2nd Place vs 3rd Place) 7 PM February 27 Sunday Final (Winner of Semifinal 1 vs Winner of Semifinal 2) 7 PM

Prime Volleyball League (PVL) 2022 Squads

Ahmedabad Defenders: Ryan Meehan, Rodrigo Villalboa, Muthusamy Appavu, Shon T John, Manoj, Hardeep Singh, Prabhakaran S, S Santosh, Angamuthu, Harsh Chaudhary, Sanju Prakash, Prasanna Raja AA.

Bengaluru Torpedoes: Noah Taitano, Kyle Friend, Rohit P, Pankaj Sharma, Vinayak Rokhade, B Midhun Kumar, Lavmeet Katariya, Ranjit Singh, Srajan U Shetty, Varun GS, Ganesha K, Sarang Shantilal.

Calicut Heroes: Aaron Koubi, David Lee, Jerome Vinith, Ajith Lal C, Mujeeb MC, Jitin N, Arun Zacharias Siby, Arjun Nath, R Ramanathan, Vishal Krishna PS, Sujan Lal MV, Vignesh Raj D.

Chennai Blitz: Fernando David Gonzalez, Bruno Da Silva, Akhin GS, Naveen Raja Jacob, Mohan Ukkrapandian, GR Vaishnav, Mohit Bheem Sehrawat, Azmat Ullah, Kanagraj, Pinnamma Prashant, Amit, Jobin Varghese.

Hyderabad Black Hawks: Luis Antonio Arias, Henry Bell, Amit Gulia, SV Guru Prasanth, Rohit Kumar, Hariharan, Vipul Kumar, John Joseph EJ, George Antony, Praful S, Jishnu PV, Sudhir Shetty, Anand K.

Kochi Blue Spikers: Colton Cowell, Cody Caldwel, Karthik A, Deepesh Kumar Sinha, Asham A, C Venu, Abdul Raheem, Erin Varghese, Raison Rebello, Sethu TR, Dushyant G, Prashant B Saroh.

Kolkata Thunderbolts: Mathew August, Ian Satterfield, Ashwal Rai, Hari Prasad BS, Rahul K, Anu James, Tharun Gowda K, Mohammad Riyazudeen, Aravindhan S, Janshad U, Mohamed Shafiq.

Prime Volleyball League (PVL) 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Information

Live Telecast Channel: Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) - Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 4 (Tamil/Telugu), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi)

Live Streaming: Sony LIV