More sports Pune Grand Tour 2026: India’s First UCI 2.2 Cycling Event to Serve as LA 2028 Qualifier The Pune Grand Tour 2026 has been launched as India's inaugural UCI 2.2 cycling event, serving as a qualifier for the LA 2028 Olympics and aiming to foster a cycling culture in India. By Mykhel Team Updated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 19:02 [IST]

The Pune Grand Tour 2026 is set to become India's first UCI 2.2 multi-stage cycling event, marking a significant milestone in the country's sporting landscape. This prestigious race will serve as a qualifier for the LA 2028 Summer Olympics, offering international cyclists the chance to earn crucial race points. Scheduled from January 19 to 23, 2026, this event promises to elevate India's presence on the global cycling stage.

India's demographic advantage as the youngest nation globally positions it well for economic and sporting growth. The Pune Grand Tour aims to harness this potential by fostering a cycling culture that encourages young Indians to pursue the sport professionally. The event is expected to inspire a new generation of athletes and contribute to India's emergence as an economic powerhouse with strong sporting credentials.

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra's Chief Minister, expressed his excitement about hosting India's first UCI 2.2 global cycling event in Pune. He stated, "It is a momentous occasion for all of us as we set out to bring India's first-ever UCI 2.2 global cycling event to Pune. The Pune Grand Tour represents a defining moment for Maharashtra's sporting vision, demonstrating our commitment to developing sports infrastructure."

The Pune Grand Tour will cover an impressive distance of 437 kilometres across diverse terrains in Maharashtra. Participants will navigate through urban areas, hilly landscapes, and rural settings within Pune District. This challenging route showcases the state's varied topography while providing an exciting platform for elite cyclists.

A Collaborative Effort

The launch of the official emblem and mascot was attended by key figures such as Fadnavis and Pawar. Their presence underscored the commitment of various stakeholders including the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Ministry of Sports and Youth Welfare, Maharashtra, and Pune District Administration in promoting cycling in India.

The burgeoning interest in cycling aligns with India's long-standing association with sports. The Pune Grand Tour aims to position itself among top-tier global competitions while benefiting both Indian cyclists and spectators alike.

The introduction of this high-profile event signifies transformational progress for Indian cycling. It seeks not only to enhance professional opportunities but also to cultivate a vibrant cycling culture nationwide.