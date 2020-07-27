English
Qatar interested to host Olympics by 2032

By
Qatar
Qatar Olympics chief confirmed it has submitted a request to IOC to explore hosting Olympics in future.

Bengaluru, July 27: Qatar, who conducted the 2019 Athletics World Championships and are set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup have expressed their interest to host a future edition of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, as early as 2032.

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) said it submitted a request to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to join the phase of continuous dialogue about hosting a future Games.

"Never before has an Olympic Games been held in the Middle East. The Olympic rings are a symbol of peace, unity and hope for people around the world, including the people of our region. Today's announcement marks the beginning of a meaningful dialogue with the IOC's Future Host Commission to explore our interest further and identify how the Olympic Games can support Qatar's long-term development goals," said QOC President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The Olympics have never been hosted in the Middle East, and Qatar will be the first nation in the region to host football's ultimate showpiece on earth in 2022.

Qatar 2022: Compactness of the tournament is one of the most unique aspects

"For many years, sport has been a major contributor to our nation's development. From athletics to cycling, gymnastics to football, tennis to volleyball, Qatar has earned the reputation of a world-class destination for major sporting events. It's this proven track-record and wealth of experience, along with our desire to use sport to promote peace and cultural exchange, that'll form the basis of our discussions with the Commission," Sheikh Joaan added.

Over the last decade, Qatar has undergone a rapid transformation as part of National Vision 2030.

Qatar has already developed state-of-the-art sporting venues and transportation networks as part of its preparations to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As part of the IOC's Olympic Agenda 2020 reforms, the IOC instituted a new approach to hosting future Olympic Games through the establishment of a permanent Future Host Commission.

This approach is based on partnership, flexibility and sustainability, ensuring that future Games will fully align with the long-term development plans of host cities/regions and leave lasting legacies. These reforms have encouraged the QOC to express their interest in hosting future Olympic Games.

The IOC is yet to comment though on QOC's request.

Story first published: Monday, July 27, 2020, 15:36 [IST]
