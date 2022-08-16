Radha Kapoor Khanna Encourages The Sport of The Soil – Kabaddi

Holy texts hint at kabaddi being played by Hindu God Krishna during his childhood and the sport also finds its mention in the epic, Mahabharata. Accounts of Gautam Buddha playing kabaddi as a recreational sport are also common.

Owing to its deep-rooted ties with Indian culture, the game has been unofficially dubbed as the national sport of India. Radha Kapoor Khanna, a creative entrepreneur and owner of Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club, talks about India's indigenous sport's popularity in urban setting and supports the spark that galvanised Kabaddi's transition from rural past-time to becoming international spectacle.



The origin of the game dates back to pre-historic times played in different forms. Originated in India, Kabaddi is a popular sport in South Asia and among the South Asian diaspora worldwide. Over the years, it has developed a following in Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asian nations. The Tamil term Kai-pidi, which means let us join hands, is where Kabaddi got its name.



The first known framework of the rules of Kabaddi as an indigenous sport of India was prepared in Maharashtra in the year 1921 for Kabaddi competitions on the pattern of Sanjeevani and Gemini in a combined form. After that, a committee established in 1923 revised the norms created in 1921. The All India Kabaddi Tournament, which was held in 1923, used the revised regulations. Kabaddi found global renown after appearing as an exhibition sport just before the 1936 Olympics.



Although, initially the sport attracted a lot of interest from Asian nations in particular, soon European and African countries became a part too. In 1951 and again in 1982, kabaddi was a recognised demonstration sport at the inaugural Asian Games. It has been a regular medal event at these continental competitions since 1990. The International Kabaddi Federation (IKF), which was established in 2004 with the long-term objective of making kabaddi an Olympic sport, contributed to the sport's increased appeal on a global scale.



There are many names in this game that have mastered the sport with ever-growing popularity in the world. Radha Kapoor Khanna, the owner of Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club mentions some of the gems of her team. Naveen Kumar, an Indian Kabaddi player, now plays as a raider for Dabang Delhi KC team in Pro Kabaddi and the Indian national kabaddi team. He is the fastest player to reach 500 raid points in the league's history.

It took the 21-year-old just 47 games to attain the milestone, which was accomplished in December 2021. Joginder was born in a Gohana with a sports background family. Because Kabaddi was the only sport practised in his village, he was able to learn all the fundamentals at a young age. Dabang Delhi signed him to serve as the team's manager for the sixth PKL season. He participated in 22 games throughout the season, accumulating 51 points-including 4 Super Tackles-for his best tackle total ever.



Kabaddi has been around for centuries, but it has not been recognised by the IOC as an Olympic sport because it doesn't match specific requirements add little positive note. There are a few simple reasons behind why the IOA does not see any sport has worthy of getting a status of an Olympic sport.

A sport must meet the following criteria in order to be recognised and eligible for Olympic qualification - (a) played by men in 75 nations across 4 continents and (b) performed by women in 40 nations across three continents. The International Kabaddi Federation currently comprises 31 national associations. Apart from India, Iran, Pakistan, South Korea, Kenya, Indonesia, are some of the prominent countries among others, which are a part of IKF.



The sport may have remained in the shade backstage as far as public recognition is concerned, but Government support has kept the sport kicking. The only way to ensure that Kabaddi receives the recognition and attention it deserves is to increase its global presence.

This will undoubtedly benefit the sport and strengthen the argument for including it as an Olympic event in the future. In order to promote Kabaddi, SAI and Lakshmibai National Institute have made the centres available for people to practice. The sport has also been included in the Khelo India Games. Additionally, 126 kabaddi players have been selected for the 'Long Term Athlete Development Program' under Khelo India's Talent Search and Development Vertical.



Since the last 50 years, there has been a subtle but significant shift in the game's trends. What was once considered a game of brawn is not so now. Kabaddi has become more fascinating and advantageous to competent players who can now overcome larger competitors with better abilities.

With its rich history, global acceptance, dominance and physicality, Kabaddi is becoming more and more competitive with every passing year to make its place in the list of Olympic games. Radha Kapoor Khanna believes that the sport will reach it highest level and one day reach Olympics.

