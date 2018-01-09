Rahul Ajay takes the lead on Day 1 at KGA

Bengaluru, January 9: The city has time and again emerged as the golfing hub of the country. And the Karnataka Golf Association is kicking off the new year on the right foot as the IIFL Wealth Golf Invitational Faldo Series is being conducted from Tuesday.

The India leg of one of the premier junior events of the country will see the country’s top youngsters vying for a berth for the Asia Finals.

On Tuesday over 60 Junior Golfers took the course at the Karnataka Golf Course, playing to earn spots in the Asia Finals of the Faldo Series. With the draw consisting of top junior golfers from the IGU Order of Merit and through seven regional qualifiers from across the country, junior golfers with the lowest scores post three rounds will earn spots in 5 categories, Girls (U-16, U-21) and Boys (U-16, U-18, U-21).

Announcing the opening of the India Final, Matthew Faldo, CEO of the Faldo Series shared, “The Faldo Series is now into it's twenty-second year, and in over thirty-five countries. We just concluded the Grand finals in the middle East and have grown from the UK, to Europe and then to Asia over the last 10-12 years. Over the years, while the series has not been a Stand-Alone event in India, we have had significant Indian Success Stories in the series, with Rashid Khan winning the Asian Finales, twice in 2007 and 2009 and Gaganjeet Bhullar reaching our global finals.”

Hyderabad Golf Course’s Rahul Ajay closed his day with an impressive 1 under 71 at the KGA on Tuesday. Playing in the U-18, Boys, category, Rahul had a great day on the course, starting with a birdie on the first hole and following it with birdies on the fifth, eighth and fourteenth hole.

Surya Kumar also ended his day respectably with 2 over 73, playing an impressive front 9 of one under 35 to take the lead in the U-21 Boys category, while, Tushar Pannu closed his day with 3 Over 75 to take the lead in the U-16 Boys Category.

Amongst the girls, Noida Golf Course’s Anika Varma in the U-16 Girls Category was the lowest scoring girl on the day, closing her day with an impressive, 4 over 76.