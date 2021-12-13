Ramazanov wants title shot if he defeats Kadestam at ONE: Winter Warriors II

If he defeats the former divisional king "The Bandit" this Friday (December 17), the grappling specialist wants to compete for the welterweight gold currently held by Kiamrian "Brazen" Abbasov.

"In case of my victory, I should be the main contender for a title shot," the 26-year-old competitor said. "I worked hard, and I'm still working hard to get there. I deserve it."

The Russian athlete maintained his perfect 10-0 record with two sensational performances in ONE Championship.

In his debut, the Dagestan Fighter representative finished "Wolverine" Bae Myung Ho at the 4:53 mark of the first round. As soon as his South Korean rival hit the canvas, Ramazanov used his hulking figure and world-class wrestling skills to clinch a TKO win.

His subsequent outing is proof that he is a serious contender in the welterweight division. The athlete who represented the Republic of North Macedonia in the 2008 Summer Olympics outclassed Hiroyuki "Japanese Beast" Tetsuka with his superb grappling to score a unanimous decision victory.

Ramazanov feels a third victory is not far off, and it will have more weight given Kadestam's resume as a former world champion.

"His strengths are in his Muay Thai base. But I am not worried about his or my strengths and weaknesses. I just need to do my job and come out as a winner," the Makhachkala native said.

"My main goal in this fight is to impose my game, my pace, and come out as a winner. That's it."

Though he is exuding extreme confidence, the Muay Thai and wrestling master is still wary of his Swedish opponent's winning chances. After all, Kadestam's 91 percent finish rate is proof that Ramazanov will pay if he makes one mistake.

But barring any errors, he would love to score a finish against the pankration expert, earn his 11th career win, and compete against Abbasov for the gold strap.

"My main game plan is to come and conquer - veni, vidi, vici (I came; I saw; I conquered) - if I can say so. I want not only to finish him, but I also want to show a spectacular fight," he said.

"However, this is MMA, and with smaller gloves, anything can happen. We will see everything during the fight."

Download the ONE Super App to catch these two welterweights battle it out at ONE: WINTER WARRIORS II. Fans in India can watch the main card on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 1 at 6 PM India Standard Time (IST) on Friday (December 17).

