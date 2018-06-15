Raptors hire Nick Nurse as next coach

The new man has reportedly agreed a three-year deal worth nearly $10million, with the Raptors confident Nurse can make the step up and challenge for an NBA championship.

"Nick is an innovative coach who has a tremendous basketball IQ and a unique approach to the Xʼs and Oʼs," team president Masai Ujiri said in a statement.

"Weʼve valued his creativity and dedication as he focused on making our offense one of the best in the NBA, and we believe that he will bring those qualities to his new role as head coach.

"This is an exciting and important season for the Raptors, and I believe Nickʼs strong leadership and focus on winning are qualities which will help lead us to our ultimate goal, which is a championship."

Nurse previously spent six years as a D-League head coach, as well as coaching professional teams in England, where he was an assistant for Great Britain's 2012 Olympic team.

He added: "Iʼm proud to take on the role of head coach of the Toronto Raptors, and to continue to work with the exceptional players we have here.

"Iʼm grateful to Masai, Bobby, Larry Tanenbaum and the MLSE ownership for this opportunity.

"Toronto and the Raptors organisation has been my home for the past five years, and Iʼve watched this group grow and succeed together. Iʼm looking forward to more of that this season, and to working towards our shared goal, which is to earn the right to call ourselves NBA Champions."

Casey was named coach of the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Source: OPTA